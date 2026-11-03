National Team Coach Refuses to Let Wrestlers Compete in American Promotion After Poor Performances

After more than four years of being unable to compete under their national flag, Russian wrestlers finally returned to the 2026 World Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, representing their country. They made a strong comeback, winning 14 medals, including four gold, three silver and seven bronze. However, not everything went as planned. Russian wrestlers lost five matches against American opponents, and head coach Khadzhimurat Gatsalov was unhappy with some of their performances. Now, he has made it clear that he will no longer allow national-team wrestlers to compete in the American wrestling promotion Real American Freestyle.

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The announcement came after Gatsalov reviewed the team’s performances at the championships, which ended on November 1. He specifically raised concerns about three wrestlers who had competed in RAF before the tournament: Ismail Khaniev, Ibragim Kadiev, and two-time Olympic champion Abdulrashid Sadulaev. According to the coach, their involvement in the American league affected their regular preparation, as they missed part of the training planned by the national team.

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When asked whether RAF provided the competition experience his wrestlers needed, Gatsalov rejected the suggestion. “The three guys, Khaniev, Kadiev and Sadulaev competed at the RAF didn’t have proper training. We were in the mountains, needing to gain weight and build physical fitness. But they were preparing for the RAF,” Gatsalov explained.

He also made it clear that the issue was not limited to those three wrestlers. The coach said the federation and the national coaching staff had agreed that athletes who earn their places through the Russian Championships would only be allowed to compete in ranking tournaments selected by the coaches. This means they will no longer be free to enter American competitions while preparing for international events.

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Sadulaev’s situation was another concern for Gatsalov. The Russian star missed the national championships because of an injury and entered the World Championships without much competition experience. Although he managed to win bronze in the 97kg category, he suffered a close quarterfinal defeat to American Kyle Snyder. The match ended 4-4, with Snyder advancing on criteria.

Speaking about Sadulaev’s preparation, Gatsalov admitted that the Olympic champion had not completed the process the team had planned for him. “I think Rashid did not go through the entire preparation process. He needs more competition practice. He competed very little and missed the Russian Championships because of his injury,” the coach said.

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Gatsalov also explained that the Russian team would change its approach next season. He wants all wrestlers to begin competing from the start of the year, with the Ivan Yarygin tournament serving as one of their first opportunities. They will also be expected to take part in the ranking tournaments selected by the coaching staff instead of choosing other competitions.

When asked directly whether he would continue allowing national-team wrestlers to compete in RAF, Gatsalov left little room for doubt. “No, I won’t. We’ll either consider the second or third pick. It’s a tough stance,” he said. That means Russia’s leading wrestlers could lose permission to compete in RAF if they qualify for the national team. The coaching staff may instead consider sending the second- or third-ranked athletes to the American promotion.

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His comments came after a mixed run for the Russian team against American opponents at the World Championships. While several Russian wrestlers suffered defeats to their American rivals, the team also had some successful moments, with two wrestlers managing to turn the tables.

American wrestlers hand Russia several defeats despite two major losses

At the 2026 World Championships in Astana, Amanula Gadzhimagomedov defeated American Trent Hidlay 3–2 in the 92kg gold medal match. Hidlay had taken a 2–0 lead through two stepouts, but Gadzhimagomedov fought back. With 18 seconds remaining, officials reviewed the action following a Russian challenge and awarded Gadzhimagomedov two points for a chest wrap, giving him a 3–2 lead. He held on to secure the victory and claim the world title.

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Another Russian victory came at 74kg, where Inalbek Sheriev defeated American James Green by technical fall, 10-0, in the round of 16. Green later entered the repechage but failed to reach the medal rounds. Sheriev, meanwhile, continued his run to the top of the podium, defeating Kazakhstan’s Nurkozha Kaipanov 10–4 in the final to become world champion.

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However, those victories were not enough to prevent several Russian wrestlers from falling to American opponents. At 57kg, Lee defeated Mutaliev 11–0 in the quarterfinal. He took a 5-0 lead into the second period before finishing the match with a takedown and two leg-lace rolls, with 2:16 remaining.

At 65kg, Bo Bassett edged Abasgadzhi Magomedov in a thrilling quarterfinal, winning 14-13. The one-point victory sent Bassett into the semifinals, where he defeated Abdulmazhid Kudiev 12-2. He then beat Armenia’s Vazgen Tevanyan 9-1 in the final to capture the world title.

At 79kg, Levi Haines handed Russia another defeat by beating Ismail Khaniev 8-1 in the quarterfinals. Haines scored four takedowns during the match and continued his run to the gold medal, eventually defeating Iran’s Mohammad Nokhodilarimi 4-3 in the final.

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The fourth matchup came at 86kg, where Kyle Dake defeated Ibragim Kadiev 6-3 in the semifinals. The victory secured Dake’s place in the gold medal match, where he went on to beat Arsenii Dzhioev 3-2 to claim the world title. Despite Russia’s 14-medal return, the results against American opponents added to Gatsalov’s concerns about his wrestlers’ preparation.