Olympic Silver Medalist Honored by State Funeral After 50+ Years of Service to Nation

For decades, Jang Chang-sun inspired generations, first as an Olympic medal-winning wrestler and later as a coach, administrator, and mentor. The South Korean legend, who won Olympic silver at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, passed away on July 20. In recognition of more than five decades of service to Korean sports, the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee announced that his funeral would be held under the committee’s highest honors.

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According to Seoul Shinmun, Jang died at the age of 84 due to old age. Announcing the decision, the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee said, “The late Mr. Jang Chang-sun was a figure who made outstanding achievements and contributions to the development of sports in Korea,” adding that “the funeral will be held under the solemnity of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee.”

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The wake will be held in Special Room No. 1 at Inha University Hospital Funeral Hall. The funeral procession is scheduled to depart at 9:30 a.m. on July 22, with burial to take place at the family’s cemetery in Yangdo-myeon, Ganghwa-gun, Incheon. Jang’s rise to sporting prominence began in the early 1960s. He first made his mark on the international stage by winning a silver medal at the 1962 Asian Games in Jakarta before earning an even larger spotlight at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

While the Olympic medal established him as one of South Korea’s top athletes, his greatest competitive achievement came two years later. At the 1966 World Wrestling Championships in Toledo, Ohio, Jang won gold to become the first South Korean wrestler to capture a world championship title. His impact, however, extended far beyond competition.

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Following his retirement, Jang devoted himself to developing Korean sports as a national team coach, senior official within the Korea Wrestling Association, and later director of the Taereung Athletes’ Village. He helped establish overseas training programs for Korean athletes and contributed to the foundation of the nation’s sports pension system.

Jang continued to be involved in sports administration for more than several decades, including serving on committees connected to the 2014 Incheon Asian Games. His service and achievements led to many accolades, including presidential commendations and national sports awards. He was elected into the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee’s Sports Heroes Hall of Fame for a lifetime of contributions to Korean sports, both on and off the mat, in 2014.

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After spending more than 50 years helping develop athletes and strengthen South Korean sports, Jang was honored one final time. However, Jang’s path to becoming a sporting icon was not without challenges.

Before becoming a World champion, Jang overcame years of setbacks

In 1960, Jang narrowly missed the Rome Olympics after finishing tied with fellow wrestler Kim Ji-kang during the final national selection. Rather than choosing between the two athletes, the Korea Wrestling Association opted not to send either competitor to the Games, leaving Jang’s Olympic dream on hold. The disappointment continued the following year when he failed to earn a place on South Korea’s team for the 1961 World Wrestling Championships in Yokohama.

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The setback hit him so hard that he temporarily stepped away from wrestling altogether. It was only through the encouragement of his mother and those close to him that he returned to the sport. His perseverance eventually paid off, but not without further sacrifice. Ahead of the 1966 World Wrestling Championships, Jang endured an extreme weight cut that reportedly saw him lose significantly more weight than many of his rivals through intense training and strict dieting.

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After capturing the gold medal and becoming South Korea’s first wrestling world champion, he reportedly collapsed from dehydration and injuries. Those hardships only added to the legacy he would build over the decades that followed.