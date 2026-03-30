“RIP”: Olympian Who Coached Multiple NCAA Champions Passes Away at 79

For years, Jay Robinson was the voice behind one of college wrestling’s most respected programs, leading the Minnesota Golden Gophers wrestling to three NCAA titles. Robinson, a 1972 U.S. Olympian, later spent 3 decades coaching athletes, including Olympic medalist Garrett Lowney. However, on March 29, he passed away at the age of 79, leaving fans across the wrestling world mourning.

Minnesota Wrestling confirmed the news and wrote, “Minnesota wrestling mourns the loss of legendary Gophers head coach J Robinson. Rest in peace, Coach.” While the exact cause of his death has not been publicly disclosed, his impact will be forever remembered.

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Robinson’s journey began long before his coaching success. He served as a United States Army Ranger and was a Vietnam War veteran. After his military service, he competed at Oklahoma State University, training in both freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling. And his efforts earned him a place at the 1972 Munich Olympics, where he represented the U.S in Greco-Roman competition. While he did not win a medal, the experience helped him approach training

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Soon after, he moved into coaching and joined the University of Iowa as an assistant under Dan Gable and Gary Kurdelmeier from 1972 to 1984. But then in 1986, Robinson took over at the University of Minnesota and began a 30-year run that would define his legacy.

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Under his leadership, Minnesota won NCAA team titles in 2001, 2002, and 2007 and became one of the few programs to break through the dominance of traditional powers. The Golden Gophers also claimed six Big Ten team championships and produced 14 individual national champions during his tenure.

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The National Wrestling Hall of Fame recognized his contributions by inducting him as a Distinguished Member in 2005. He was also honored with the Alan and Gloria Rice Greco Leadership Award in 2013. And then, Robinson stepped down from coaching in 2016. Now, as news of his passing continues to spread, the wrestling world is left mourning.

Heartbroken fans remember the coach who changed lives

“RIP to a legend,” one fan wrote. Another added, “First coach to have 10 AAs.” Those reactions say a lot, but they only scratch the surface of what Jay Robinson meant to the sport.

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On paper, his record is hard to match. He developed 65 All-Americans and guided wrestlers to 126 All-America honors. His 2001 team produced a record-setting 10 All-Americans at a single NCAA Championship. He also finished with 440 dual meet wins and a .753 winning percentage, the best marks in Minnesota history. But numbers alone don’t explain why so many people felt this loss so deeply.

His impact also showed in people. For instance, before the 2002 NCAA Championships, Minnesota wrestler Leroy Vega was having the best season of his career. He was undefeated and a senior heading into his final tournament. But then it slipped away as Vega lost in the second round and failed to place. Just like that, his final college run ended in heartbreak.

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Instead of stepping back, Robinson stayed with him. He sat in Vega’s hotel room and spent the entire night by his side. Years later, Vega still carried that memory. After Robinson’s passing, he shared, “That man has impacted my life more than I could explain. I didn’t grow up with a grandpa, so having J there as a grandpa figure was nice. He’s always been there for me.” That is how Robinson’s legacy is understood by those who knew him.

Another fan wrote, “Who remembers the J Robinson wrestling camp commercials? Those were the best.”

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Jay Robinson started the JROB Intensive Camps in 1978, and there he trained many wrestlers. Even their commercials were different, as they didn’t focus on technique or drills, but sold a mindset. Lines like “This will change you” and “The change is forever” weren’t just slogans.

Another fan added: “RIP legend, those camps were absolutely ruthless.” Robinson’s approach was to push athletes beyond comfort. That same intensity defined his early coaching years at the University of Iowa alongside Dan Gable. Together, during that time, they helped Iowa win seven titles in eight years from 1977 to 1984.

And now, after his passing, Gable reflected on what Robinson meant during that time. “J Robinson was the exact guy I needed after taking over for Gary Kurdelmeier,” he said. “We worked well together until he left for Minnesota. Then we competed against each other and made college wrestling even stronger.”

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One more fan wrote, “J was incredible and influenced so many young wrestlers!”

Sure, he coached and shaped wrestlers like Marty Morgan, Tim Hartung, and Chad Kraft, among many others. But at the same time, his career did not end without controversy. In 2016, the University of Minnesota dismissed Robinson from his role following what athletic director Mark Coyle described as “multiple acts of serious misconduct.”

The university accused Robinson of failing to report drug-related activity, handling substances that were turned over by athletes, and not fully cooperating with directives during the investigation. Though Robinson denied most of the allegations. Even with that chapter, the reactions following his passing show how his influence ran. For many, the memories go back to the lessons and the belief he placed in them.