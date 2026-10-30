23-Year-Old American Stuns Two-Time World Champion With Last-Second Takedown to Claim Historic Gold

After finishing third at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials and seventh at her first Senior World Championships in 2025, Adaugo Nwachukwu came close to reaching the top but had yet to secure a Senior World Championships title. However, the 23-year-old American returned to the global stage at the 2026 World Wrestling Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, with another opportunity to change her story. The challenge was particularly difficult, as she faced two-time World Champion Nonoka Ozaki in the women’s 62kg final. This time, Nwachukwu finally achieved what she had been working towards, but she had to produce a dramatic takedown in the closing seconds to secure the victory.

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The final took place on October 29, and Nwachukwu started the match with confidence. She quickly put Ozaki under pressure and built a 5-0 lead by the end of the first period. The American looked in control; however, facing an Olympic bronze medalist like Ozaki meant the contest was far from over. Ozaki began fighting her way back in the second period. The Japanese wrestler found scoring opportunities and gradually closed the gap with a series of attacks.

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With just 13 seconds remaining, Ozaki took a 10-9 lead. A failed United States challenge gave the Japanese wrestler another point, moving her ahead 11-9. At that stage, it appeared Ozaki was on course to add another world title to her record, while Nwachukwu had only a few seconds to find a way back. However, the American refused to give up.

In the closing seconds, Nwachukwu managed to get behind Ozaki and complete a crucial takedown, bringing the score to 11-11. Japan challenged the action, arguing that the takedown had come too late, but the officials upheld the call. The unsuccessful challenge awarded Nwachukwu an additional point, giving her a 12-11 victory.

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The result delivered Nwachukwu her first Senior World Championship title and made her the first American to win gold at the 2026 edition of the tournament. She also became the first American woman to win a senior world title in the middleweight category since Elena Pirozhkova in 2012.

Before facing Ozaki, Nwachukwu had put together an impressive run through the women’s 62kg competition. She began with a dominant 10-0 technical fall against Türkiye’s Sevim Akbas. She followed that performance with an 11-1 technical fall victory over Sweden’s Johanna Lindborg. Her toughest challenge before the final came against Bulgaria’s Bilyana Dudova, a 2021 World Champion and 2024 Olympian. Nwachukwu managed to secure a 5-2 victory, earning her place in the gold-medal match against Ozaki.

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The American’s performance was particularly impressive considering the level of competition she faced. She finished the tournament with four victories and showed that she could handle different styles of opponents before delivering the biggest result of her career. But her journey to the championship match was only part of the story, as the 23-year-old had spent years building the experience that would eventually help her handle the pressure in Astana.

The journey behind Adaugo Nwachukwu’s historic world title

Nwachukwu’s journey to becoming a world champion began long before her breakthrough in Astana. Born in Nigeria, she moved to California with her father in 2018, at the age of 14. It was there that she first discovered wrestling as a sophomore at Silver Creek High School in San Jose.

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Her success continued at the college level, where she became a three-time NAIA national champion. She won back-to-back titles with Iowa Wesleyan in 2022 and 2023 before transferring to William Penn University and capturing her third championship in 2024. After completing her college career, Nwachukwu shifted her attention to full-time training with the Army’s World Class Athlete Program in Colorado Springs while continuing her education online.

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She also built an impressive international record before reaching the top of the senior world podium. Her achievements include bronze at the 2022 U20 World Championships, gold at the 2024 World Military Championships and the 2026 Pan American Championships title. Just 13 days before her senior world triumph, she added another major result by winning silver at the 2026 U23 World Championships in Las Vegas.

Alongside her wrestling career, Nwachukwu has also served in the United States Army, which she joined in October 2021. She holds the rank of Specialist and has the military occupational specialty of 92S, Laundry and Shower Specialist. Through the Army World Class Athlete Program, she is able to continue competing at the highest level while fulfilling her military responsibilities.

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Her decision to join the Army was about more than finding support for her wrestling career. Nwachukwu has spoken about wanting to take on a challenge that not everyone gets the opportunity to experience and feeling proud to serve her country both on and off the mat. Her historic victory in Astana added another milestone to that journey, making her the first Army WCAP wrestler to win a world championship in more than two decades, following Iris Smith’s achievement in 2005.