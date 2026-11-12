Penn State Removes Wrestler From Roster Amid Police Investigation Into Alleged Assault

Penn State wrestling is heading into the new season without a familiar name on its roster. Three-year team member and former Big Ten champion Braeden Davis is no longer listed among the Nittany Lions, raising fresh questions about his future after an already turbulent college career.

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The development came on Wednesday, November 11, when Penn State updated its online roster, just a day before the team’s season opener against Bloomsburg. According to reports, university officials confirmed Davis’ absence but offered no explanation for the decision.

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The change has also drawn attention because of a police investigation dating back to September. The State College Police Department had appealed to the public for help identifying three men in connection with an alleged assault in the early hours of September 16. The incident reportedly took place around 2 a.m. on the 200 block of West Calder Way.



Police have not released further details about the investigation, and no official statement has established any connection between Davis and the alleged assault. Neither the coaching staff nor the university administration has publicly explained his removal from the roster.

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The situation leaves a cloud of uncertainty over the former All-American’s Penn State career, particularly after the promise he showed during his first two seasons.

Davis arrived at Penn State from Dundee High School in Michigan, carrying an impressive wrestling record. A four-time Michigan state champion, he quickly showed that he could compete at the highest collegiate level.

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His breakthrough came during the 2023-24 season. As a true freshman, Davis secured the starting position at 125 pounds and put together a 21-4 overall record. He also captured the Big Ten championship, producing two dramatic sudden-victory wins against Wisconsin’s Eric Barnett and Michigan’s Michael DeAugustino on his way to the title.

However, his conference success did not translate into a deep NCAA tournament run. The following season brought another encouraging result, though. After moving up to 133 pounds, Davis finished fourth at the Big Ten Championships before securing his first All-American honor with a fifth-place finish at the 2025 NCAA Championships. He ended that campaign with a 17-7 record.

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His third season proved considerably more challenging. Davis initially expected to redshirt, but Aaron Nagao’s season-ending injury in December forced coach Cael Sanderson to bring him back into the lineup at 141 pounds.

Despite the jump in weight and limited preparation, Davis managed to put together an 8-1 start. However, difficult losses against Nebraska’s Brock Hardy and Ohio State’s Jesse Mendez disrupted his momentum. He eventually finished seventh at the 2026 Big Ten Championships before going 2-2 at the NCAA tournament.

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Across three seasons, Davis compiled a 52-18 career record. Yet his wrestling struggles were not the only issues surrounding his time in State College.

Previous legal trouble added to Davis’ problems

Davis had already faced legal trouble in March 2025 following an incident outside a State College fraternity house. According to a report by the Centre Daily Times, police charged the wrestler with multiple misdemeanors, including resisting arrest, evading arrest, and defiant trespass, alongside underage drinking and public drunkenness offenses.

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The incident reportedly began when Davis refused requests from fraternity members and private security to leave the Tau Kappa Epsilon house. An ensuing confrontation with police allegedly involved an attempt to flee and resist arrest. Officers also reported damage to police equipment during the incident.



His blood alcohol concentration was reportedly measured at 0.225. Penn State acknowledged the charges at the time but declined to comment, citing the ongoing legal proceedings. Davis subsequently entered a pretrial diversion program and completed it in June 2025.

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Even after that episode, he returned to compete for the Nittany Lions during the 2025-26 season. However, his inconsistent performances and another early NCAA exit meant he could not quite recapture the form that had made him a Big Ten champion as a freshman.



Now, his absence from the latest roster has added another unexpected chapter to that journey.



Penn State, meanwhile, will begin its campaign against Bloomsburg on November 12 at Rec Hall. The five-time defending national champions enter the season carrying an NCAA-record 86-match winning streak.

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Davis’ future remains unclear, and Penn State has not publicly addressed the circumstances surrounding his removal. For now, the former All-American’s next step remains unknown.