US Wrestler Ends Dominant Victory With Heated Exchange With Russian Coach

Austin DeSanto had barely finished celebrating another dominant international victory when an unexpected moment near the Russian corner caught everyone’s attention. The American had just dismantled Usman Indirbaev 11-0 to defend his 61kg title at the 2026 Bill Farrell Memorial International. But it was the exchange that followed the final whistle that added an unexpected twist to his night.

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DeSanto left little room for doubt inside the arena in New York City. He went unbeaten across three matches, winning all of them by first-period technical fall without allowing his opponents to score a single point. His gold-medal bout against Indirbaev was another display of the relentless pressure that has become his trademark.

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The 28-year-old immediately pushed the Russian toward the edge, collecting an early step-out point before adding another through continued pressure. Then came the moment that changed the match. DeSanto caught Indirbaev in a waterfall position and threw him over his shoulder for four points. The Russian corner challenged the call, hoping to reduce the exposure points, but the officials upheld the decision.



With a commanding 7-0 advantage, DeSanto showed no intention of easing off. He worked behind Indirbaev, secured exposure points through a Merkle, and followed it up with a gut wrench to complete the 11-0 technical fall. However, the celebrations soon took an awkward turn.

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A post-match video showed DeSanto approaching the Russian corner and appearing to say something to the coach. The coach clearly did not welcome the interaction, reacting with visible displeasure before dismissing DeSanto when the American attempted to engage him again. The footage does not reveal exactly what was said, but DeSanto later offered his side of the story during his post-tournament interview.



“My opponent, he’s really, really good and savvy; he’s young. I meant no disrespect at the end; I just get really excited. I don’t think I really did anything, but the coach and he was a little upset,” DeSanto explained.

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He also admitted that his emotions had taken over after such a satisfying performance. “I was excited, and I got the freaking, I mean I wrestled good in my head. So, I’m a little excited. It happens; you guys know I’m with me.”



That enthusiasm was not limited to the final. DeSanto was equally animated when discussing his love for competing and his plans for the coming season. “I’m a little too fired up but I get, I’m emotional man, a long day and I don’t get to wrestle as much, and I like wrestling, I love wrestling, so I wish there were more tournaments every single weekend,” he said.

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For DeSanto, the tournament was another opportunity to sharpen his skills rather than simply collect another medal. He knows the bigger challenges lie ahead, particularly on the road to the World Championships and the next U.S. team trials in sight.



“Just sharpening that blade. You know the end goal for everybody is trials, make a team, place at Worlds, I mean win Worlds. That’s what we’re all trying to do, and as we’re all trying to get better every single time we go out,” he added.

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But DeSanto’s latest gold medal was no isolated achievement. It was another milestone in a season that has seen the former Iowa star steadily re-establish himself among the best in American freestyle wrestling.

A glimpse at Austin DeSanto’s incredible rise

DeSanto’s latest triumph is part of a remarkable 2026 campaign. The former University of Iowa standout has steadily rebuilt his freestyle résumé since leaving college wrestling, and his results this year show just how far that journey has taken him.

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In May, he captured gold at the Senior Pan-American Championships in Coralville, Iowa, defeating Puerto Rico’s Caleb Smith 9-0 in the 61 kg final. He had already made quick work of his first three opponents, needing just 2:44 combined to reach the championship bout. Rather than settle for the victory, DeSanto made it clear that he wanted to keep improving.



“I got to keep on building. I love that I got accepted here to wrestle. We have (United States Senior World Team) trials Thursday-Friday, and this is just a building steppingstone for that, and just keep getting better,” he said.

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That gold medal followed earlier international successes at the Grand Prix de France in January and the Zagreb Open in February. He also earned bronze at the Muhamet Malo Tournament and the Waclaw Ziolkowski Memorial before securing a true third-place finish at Final X.

His wrestling roots, meanwhile, go back to an impressive college career. After beginning at Drexel, DeSanto transferred to Iowa, where he became a three-time NCAA All-American and finished with a 102-33 collegiate record. He also developed under Tom and Terry Brands, whose demanding coaching environment helped channel his aggressive approach.



That intensity has always extended beyond the wrestling room. Iowa associate head coach Terry Brands once compared DeSanto’s approach to splitting wood with the way he competes on the mat, calling him a “Tasmanian devil” around the woodpile.

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But beneath that relentless competitive spirit lies a deeper connection to the sport. DeSanto has previously explained that wrestling means more to him than winning medals or collecting victories. “I wrestle to get better as a person, not just to win,” he once said, describing how the sport gives his life structure and helps him grow beyond competition.



That mindset helps explain why he keeps returning to the mat with the same enthusiasm, whether chasing a championship or working through another tournament. And after defending his Bill Farrell Memorial title without conceding a point, DeSanto has another reason to believe that his best wrestling may still be ahead.