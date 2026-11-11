World Champion Spencer Lee Posts Positive Update Immediately Following ACL Surgery

Spencer Lee has faced more than his share of setbacks, but his latest update suggests he is not ready to walk away from wrestling. Just days after undergoing his fourth ACL surgery, the American star has already turned his attention towards rehabilitation, following a remarkable World Championship run that saw him win gold despite a serious knee injury.

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The 28-year-old shared a video from his hospital bed, thanking fans for their support and assuring them that he intends to return to competition. The update comes after Lee tore his ACL during practice roughly three months before the 2026 UWW World Wrestling Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan. Despite spending 16 weeks away from the mat, he went on to capture his first senior-level world title in the 57kg freestyle category.

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Lee appeared in good spirits in the video, revealing that he had just come out of surgery. Having endured three previous ACL injuries, the latest operation marks another difficult chapter in a career that has repeatedly tested his resilience. “Hey, guys. Spencer here. I just got out of ACL surgery for the fourth time, and I’m feeling pretty good actually,” he said.



He also acknowledged the messages he had received following his World Championship triumph and thanked everyone who had supported him. The Iowa wrestling standout was particularly grateful for the opportunity to bring home the gold for Team USA and the University of Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling Club. “I’m looking forward to rehabbing, getting stronger, and coming back and trying to get back ready to fight,” he added.

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Lee also turned to a familiar source of inspiration for his caption, quoting Naruto Uzumaki: “Challenge the destiny you’ve been dealt and fight to rewrite it.” He ended the post with a brief but reassuring promise: “I’ll be back.” The message carries added weight considering how close Lee came to giving up his place on the American team before the tournament.

When Lee tore his ACL during practice, his initial reaction was one of disbelief. He had already endured several serious knee injuries, and another lengthy recovery seemed like a potentially career-ending setback. “I looked at my coaches, and I was like, ‘It’s over. My career’s over,'” Lee recalled after winning gold.

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His coach, Tom Brands, refused to make the decision for him, instead asking what he wanted to do. Lee chose to compete, even after considering conceding his spot on the US team.



That decision produced one of the most remarkable performances of the championships. Lee went 5–0 in Astana, overcoming a 10–5 deficit against Azerbaijan’s Islam Bazarganov in the semifinals. When Bazarganov attempted another turn, Lee found an opening and pinned him to book his place in the final.

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He then needed just 26 seconds to finish Mexico’s Roman Bravo-Young in the gold-medal bout. Lee secured a 10–0 victory by technical superiority, finally claiming the senior-level World Championship title that had eluded him.



The victory was particularly meaningful for the three-time NCAA champion and 2024 Olympic silver medalist. After years of injuries and near misses, he had finally reached the top of the senior international podium. His performance also helped the United States secure the men’s freestyle team title.

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What comes next for the American star?

Lee’s latest surgery now shifts the focus from competition to recovery. A standard ACL rehabilitation timeline can stretch from nine to 12 months, making his immediate return to the mat unlikely. However, his World Championship status gives him an important option as he considers his next steps.

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As a 2026 World medalist, Lee is eligible to request a medical delay for the 2027 World Team Trials. That could give him additional time to recover properly rather than rush back into competition.



The longer-term question remains whether he can make another run at the Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028. Lee has previously admitted that he cannot be certain how much longer his body will allow him to compete. After his latest injury, protecting his long-term health will be just as important as chasing another title.

His first ACL tear came way back in 2017 during his senior year at Franklin Regional High School in Pennsylvania, just weeks before the state wrestling championships. The next two came at the 2019 125-pound NCAA Championships final and during the 2021 Big Ten Championship final.

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But for now, his attention remains on getting stronger and working through rehabilitation. His hospital-bed message did not offer a return date or make promises about his next tournament. Instead, it showed that the world champion is approaching another difficult recovery with the same determination that carried him through Astana.

After winning gold with a torn ACL, Lee has already given wrestling fans another reason to believe in his resilience. His comeback journey, however, will begin with the hard work away from the mat.