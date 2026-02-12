Alexander Ovechkin and Russians Face Hurdles on Top of Being Banned From Milan Winter Olympics

The final years of Alexander Ovechkin’s legendary career were always supposed to include one last charge across Olympic ice. From the 40-year-old’s stellar resume, that gleaming medal is still missing. However, instead of heading to Milan like other star players who are returning to the world’s grandest stage after more than a decade, Ovi and other Russian players find themselves exiled by a geopolitical crisis. And it looks like this isn’t going to end very soon.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Recently, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, IIHF president Luc Tardif, and NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh addressed the media here in Milan about Russia’s absence from the Milan Games. Mollie Walker reported that Tardif opened up, stating, “We want as soon as possible the Belarus and the Russians back. Because first, it will mean that the world will be a little bit better…But we follow the recommendation of IOC.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The IIHF president’s confession comes after the IOC’s decision regarding the 2028 Hockey World Cup, which has slammed the door on any near-term return for Russian stars like Ovechkin. The NHL confirmed in August 2025 that it will host the tournament independently of the IIHF for the first time. It would be an eight-nation format following the success of the 4 Nations Face-Off, and it will be held in February 2028.

Walker further reported that Bettman said, “We will follow what the international community is doing in terms of athletics.” So, after the Olympics, the NHL will make some announcements about that tournament, as the commissioner added, stating, “We’re making progress on our internal plans.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The rules are very strict regarding the Russian and Belarusian athletes. The IIHF has considered reintegrating Russia and Belarus at the under-18 level beginning in 2027-28. However, as reported by Chris Johnston, it’s a cautious first step recommended by the IOC itself, as youth athletes “should not be held accountable for the actions of their governments.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

This means nothing for Alexander Ovechkin, who still sees his Olympic dreams fade away before his very eyes. However, Russian authorities are quite serious about wanting their players to compete once again under their flag.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russian minister calls out the IOC about Alexander Ovechkin and other athletes’ ban

When Alexander Ovechkin was asked about his stance on Russia’s ban from the Olympics, he had a direct message, stating, “I don’t know what’s even going to happen there. Yes, we want to play in the Olympics, but if they won’t let us, what do we do?”

Indeed, the frustration is very understandable for someone who is nearing the end of his career and just wants to represent his country at the sport’s grandest stage. However, it looks like the dream would stay as it is, owing to the IOC’s rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, talking to Japan’s Kyodo News, Russian Sports Minister and Olympic Committee President Mikhail Degtyarev called out the IOC, stating, “Not allowing Russian athletes to represent their country is political discrimination based on ethnicity and violates the Olympic Charter.”

While the Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to compete, they have many rules to follow, unlike the rest of the world. They will be registered as Individual Neutral Athletes (AINs) and have to prove that they are not actively supporting the conflict and also have zero affiliation with military agencies. However, team events aren’t just possible under this rule.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Washington Capitals captain’s teammate, TJ Oshie, once opened up about Ovi’s Olympic ambitions, stating, “I feel bad that ‘O’ can’t go represent his country. He’s got two young boys that haven’t been able to watch him in the Olympics. So, as a friend, I think that’s very unfortunate that they don’t get to experience that.”

Many questions still hang as the Milan Olympics continue, and only time will tell if fate will allow Ovechkin to once again wear his country’s jersey and compete in a final showdown at the Games.