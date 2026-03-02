American Dentist Offers Free Service to Jack Hughes to Fix Iconic Milan Olympics Look

Jack Hughes will forever be remembered for the goal that ended a 46-year gold medal drought for Team USA. He sent the puck into Canada’s net in overtime, giving the Americans a deserved 2-1 win over their northern rivals, and Olympic favorite Canada. Amid the celebrations, the cameras captured a bloodied smile with parts of his teeth missing. And this has prompted a certain dentist to offer his services to the NHL star.

Danielle Gill, wife of American politician Brandon Gill, took to X to share the news that has warmed the hearts of hockey fans across the nation. “Meet dentist Parker Mitchell. He just offered to fix Team USA Olympic star Jack Hughes’s teeth free of charge. ‘I will fix his teeth for free. Let’s get our boy right!’ Let’s all give Dr. Mitchell a big ‘THANK YOU!'” she wrote on her social media post.

The damage to Hughes’s mouth occurred with six minutes remaining in the third period of a tied gold-medal game. Canadian forward Sam Bennett’s stick struck his mouth, and as Hughes bled, the officials gave the Florida Panthers star a double-minor penalty, which put him out of the ice for four long minutes.

But there was no time for dental consultations. Within minutes, Jack Hughes was back on the ice, and at 1:41 of overtime, he buried the shot that made him an American legend. “My first thought was, I looked down on the ice and saw my teeth. Like, here we go again. I know the last time that happened wasn’t really fun,” he recalled his initial words that came out of his mouth after the incident.

However, after winning the gold medal, Hughes was on top of the world, stating, “I’m just proud that we won. So happy that this group of guys can win, and we’re the gold medallists…I’m from the best country in the world. We’ve got great dentists there, too. So I’m lucky I’m American, and they’re gonna fix me right up.”

What Dr. Mitchell offered was something deeper than dental work. It was gratitude, pure and simple. The offer to fix his smile for free represents a nation’s desire to give something back, to restore what the hockey star sacrificed in the name of his country.

The New Jersey Devils star’s family members, especially his mother, Ellen Hughes, had something to share about her son’s missing teeth.

A few missing teeth don’t scare Jack Hughes’s hockey mom

Talking to TODAY, Ellen, Jack Hughes’s mother, opened up about her dental nightmare regarding her son, recalling a moment, stating, “The first time he lost a tooth, they were able to rebuild it and then he put a mouth guard in. I thought for sure the mouth guard would save him, but, obviously, I was wrong. He has such an infectious smile and hopefully they will get it back to the same level at some point.”

The development consultant for Team USA women’s hockey added, “I mean, I’m so happy he wears a mouth guard. I can’t even imagine how many more teeth he would have lost without a mouth guard. But it was right in front of us and I can tell you that Quinn, his brother, was on the ice and he saw the teeth go down. We saw him picking them up, and I was glad it was teeth and nothing more. What are you going to do? He’ll have a good dentist. He’ll get it fixed.”

In hockey, it’s quite common for players to lose their teeth, even if mouth guards exist. And for Ellen, the moment when she watched her son losing his teeth wasn’t completely out of concern, because she is very familiar with the game.