American Hero Jack Hughes Responds to Team USA Women’s Declining Donald Trump Invite

46 years. It took that long for Team USA to get that Olympic gold medal in hockey. And it was Jack Hughes, who scored the golden goal for America while sacrificing a few teeth. However, controversy ignited when President Donald Trump invited both the men’s and women’s gold-medal teams to attend his State of the Union address.

While the men accepted, the women’s team politely declined. And the debate among the community took a political turn.

Many speculated that the President’s way of invitation didn’t sit well with the women’s hockey team. But while talking to the Daily Mail, Hughes presented a different perspective.

“They’ve got busy schedules, too. Everyone is giving us backlash for all the social media stuff today. People are so negative out there and they are just trying to find a reason to put people down and make something out of almost nothing.”

When President Trump had a call right after the men’s team won gold against Canada, he made a casual remark towards the women’s team.

“I must tell you, we’re gonna have to bring the women’s team, you do know that.”

At the same time, the Team USA men seemed to laugh along with him.

Speculations arose after a spokesperson for the women’s hockey team confirmed that, while the squad was grateful for the invite, they would not be able to attend “due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games.”

The New Jersey Devils forward shifted the focus from politics to person-to-person relationships, emphasizing the bond forged between the men’s and the women’s teams at the Winter Games.

“Our relationship with them, over the course of being in the Athletes’ Village, I think we are so tight with their group. After we won the gold medal, we were in the cafeteria at 3:30 am with them, and we go from there, pack our bags, and we’re on the bus,” the 24-year-old explained.

Imago Credits – X / @NHL

Jack Hughes clarified more on the matter: “People are so negative about things. I think everyone in that locker room knows how much we support them, how proud we are of them, and we know the same way we feel about them, they feel about us.”

Even amid all these speculations and controversies, no American will ever forget the ice hockey forward’s golden goal.

Jack Hughes brought that Olympic glory to the United States after four decades

Jack Hughes didn’t lose one, but two teeth, while Sam Bennett’s stick got accidentally struck in his mouth.

“Here we go again,” were the very first words that he thought of, as he continued to compete with the same grit.

At just 1:41 into the 3-on-3 overtime, Hughes received a swift pass from Zach Werenski and put the puck inside Canada’s net, securing the gold medal for the United States after 46 years.

“This is all about our country right now. I love the U.S.A. I love my teammates. It’s unbelievable. The USA Hockey brotherhood is so strong,” he exclaimed.

Hughes even praised his team’s goalie, Connor Hellebuyck, who made 41 saves.

“Unbelievable game by Hellebuyck. He was our best player by a mile.”

Overwhelmed with emotions, Hughes added, “I can’t even believe this. It’s such an unbelievable game, USA-Canada… We’re underdogs to Canada (but we) beat them.”

He even joked about his broken teeth: “I’m from the best country in the world. We’ve got great dentists there, too. So I’m lucky I’m American, and they’re gonna fix me right up.”

For Hughes, this moment is his time to relax and bask in the Olympic glory, and he isn’t going to let any speculations, especially any political intervention, ruin the gold medal atmosphere.