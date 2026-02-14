Charlie McAvoy Clears Air on Rivalry as Team USA Dominates Milan Winter Olympics

Charlie McAvoy arrived at the Milan Olympics with a swollen jaw and a social media post that spoke volumes. Days before representing Team USA, the Boston Bruins defenseman had shared two pictures, one showing a video of Florida Panthers forward Sandis Vilmanis catching him with a high elbow to the head, and the other displaying its aftermath. And this started a rivalry, coming to Italy before their opener against Latvia.

Many were excited, expecting a potential bout that would engage Vilmanis in one way or another, but what unfolded behind the scenes, following the Americans’ dominant 5-1 victory, painted a very different picture.

“I know a lot was made of me playing (Sandis Vilmanis) the other night for the first time since he hit me in the jaw in Florida. He did apologize after the game. I probably shouldn’t get into it because what he said was between us, but I appreciated it,” McAvoy told The Athletic’s senior writer Michael Russo. Well, the hit itself had been a major talking point in the hockey world just weeks earlier.

The collision left McAvoy on the ice, requiring assistance from teammate David Pastrnak and head athletic trainer Dustin Stuck. And head coach Marco Sturm? Completely furious, as he said, “I don’t know what to say. It was a brutal hit. Everyone saw it. Obviously, have the opportunity to look at the replay, too. To come out with a four-on-four after that, I just didn’t understand.”

It was a particularly frightening moment given McAvoy’s history with facial injuries, especially his jaw fracture he sustained earlier in the NHL season. But what fueled the fire? The Panthers forward faced almost zero consequences, as he was just given a minor two-minute penalty following that match.

Imago Credit – Instagram/Charlie McAvoy

Coming to the Winter Olympics, the Bruins defenseman stayed 18:10 on the Olympic ice, watching his team bring the debut victory. McAvoy and Vilmanis were also seen sharing a handshake. However, while on paper it seemed like a dominant win for the American team, the first period made the fans fume over the internet due to some specific moments from the game.

Charlie McAvoy’s team struggled in the early stages of the opener

For many, a match against Latvia seemed like a walk in the park. Brady Tkachuk gave Team USA a lead at 5:29, scoring with the help of his brother Matthew and defenseman Zach Werenski. Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Free Bird was heard all over the rink, and the entire crowd with American jerseys went crazy. However, then came the moment that triggered many.

Quinn Hughes put the puck in Latvia’s net, but the goal was disallowed due to the referees claiming it was an offside. Eventually, Latvia found an opportunity as Renārs Krastenbergs slotted the puck in Connor Hellebuyck’s net at 7:25.

However, Team USA got another goal disallowed, and that time it was Brock Nelson, who was right in front of Latvia’s goalie Elvis Merzļikins. Harijs Vitolins issued a challenge for goalie interference and was given a nod, as J.T. Miller was apparently in front of the Latvian goaltender in the blue paint.

For Team USA, these moments acted as fuel to later go and dominate the entire game, winning the match 5-1.