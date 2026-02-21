Coach Jon Cooper Confirms No Emotions for Sidney Crosby Decision for Gold Medal Olympics Game

When Sidney Crosby tumbled awkwardly against the boards during the quarterfinal against Czechia, it left Canada in concern. His right leg appeared to be injured after he took that hit from defenseman Radko Gudas. However, head coach Jon Cooper had a certain stance about his captain for the upcoming gold medal game against Team USA.

“No. It’s too important. We don’t want to have somebody in there as an inspiration when we could have a player capable of helping. You never know if guys are going to get hurt. He wouldn’t want to do that either,” Cooper said, explaining why Crosby would not be a suited-up, non-playing captain behind the bench, as reported by TSN’s Mark Masters.

In simple words, Team Canada’s head coach is willing to take zero risks. The logic might be a bit ruthless, but that is how hockey games are won. Cooper is prepared for the worst-case scenario of his squad, and to have Crosby in uniform but unable to take a shift would be a waste of a substitution that could be used to protect a lead or kill a critical penalty in the final minutes.

Even while talking to EssentiallySports after the game, Cooper insisted, stating, “We have 48 hours to decide that, but I will tell you, he’s got a better chance of playing in that gold medal game than he had playing in tonight’s game.”

ESPN’s Emily Kaplan also reported that Crosby was participating in closed-door practices, which is a glimmer of hope that the captain might yet be able to play. However, ultimately, the decision will come to Cooper.

And Crosby’s absence was clearly visible during Canada’s game against Finland in the semifinal.

A Canadian hockey team without its star captain, Sidney Crosby

“He’s Sidney Crosby. He’s going to have a big influence, no matter what. In the lineup, not in the lineup. That’s what he does,” said Connor McDavid before their semifinal game against Finland. The reaction didn’t change a bit after the game.

Talking to EssentiallySports, McDavid revealed his emotions, stating, “We missed him obviously; he is our captain and our leader. Missed him a lot.” Surely, Canada won the game, but Suomi gave them a tough fight at the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

Sam Bennett’s interference with the goalie triggered the power play, allowing Team Finland’s Mikko Rantanen to open the game at 16:55. And this lead was strengthened when Erik Haula scored in the first few minutes of the second period.

The pressure was on for Team Canada, but with just above five minutes remaining in the second period, Sam Reinhart took advantage of the power play following an assist from Cale Makar and Connor McDavid.

It was already 10 minutes into the third period, and then Shea Theodore brilliantly found Finland’s net to provide a solid equalizer that gave his team the confidence they needed. Finally, with under a minute left, Nathan MacKinnon scored, securing the gold medal game for Team Canada.

So, only time will determine Sidney Crosby’s fate in the final against Team USA.