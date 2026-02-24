Colorado Player Skips White House as USA Teammates Confirmed to Meet Donald Trump

President Donald Trump’s invitation arrived amid the triumphant aftermath. It was an opportunity for the United States men’s hockey team to visit the White House and attend Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. However, for a certain hockey star who plays for the Colorado Avalanche, it looks like the visit won’t be possible.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As Corey Masisak reported on X, “All four guys who played in the gold medal game are back in Denver this morning. Brock Nelson skipped the White House/DC trip to come back here with his family. All four players are expected to be with the team in Utah tomorrow.”

ADVERTISEMENT

So, the four players in question were Brock Nelson, Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon, and Devon Toews. And except for Nelson, all were Canadians who were present in the gold medal game at the Milan Olympics.

The 33-year-old center acquired by the Avalanche in a blockbuster trade a year before the Games had been one of the most coveted players on the market, as he brought scoring depth to a Colorado team with Stanley Cup aspirations. His decision not to attend the White House and instead stay with the team represents the razor-thin margin for error in the NHL’s Western Conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, even if the Avs are having a season to remember, there are still regular-season games remaining, and they might lose their hold if they get on a losing streak. Colorado has their match against the Utah Mammoth, and the team can use Nelson, who has already proven himself with 29 goals and 20 assists in 55 games in the 2025-26 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Well, the NHL season does not pause for White House visits, and his teammates in Denver have been grinding through the schedule while he chased glory in Milan. However, are you aware of the bigger controversy that has surrounded Donald Trump’s invitation?

ADVERTISEMENT

The White House invitation went wrong

The spokesperson for the U.S. women’s hockey team issued a statement regarding the squad’s unavailability for the White House visit, stating, “We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal–winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement. Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate.”

So, when the men’s team won the gold medal against Canada in a thrilling overtime, President Donald Trump made a call to the team and invited them to the White House. However, he also said, “I must tell you, we’re gonna have to bring the women’s team, you do know that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The causal statement from the President, however, didn’t sit well with many online, and saw a wave of criticism. Speculations just grew when the video of him inviting the men’s team also showcased the squad laughing at his words.

However, any claims were immediately denied, especially by Jack Hughes, who scored that golden goal, stating, “They’ve got busy schedules, too. Everyone is giving us backlash for all the social media stuff today. People are so negative out there and they are just trying to find a reason to put people down and make something out of almost nothing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added, “People are so negative about things. I think everyone in that locker room knows how much we support them, how proud we are of them, and we know the same way we feel about them, they feel about us.”

Hughes pointed out how the men’s and the women’s teams were celebrating their accolades together at the Olympic village. So, there is just no animosity among them.

Well, only time will tell if the President has something else to say about the women’s team declining the invite.