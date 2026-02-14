Donald Trump and Greenland Talks Surround USA vs Denmark at Milan Winter Olympics

The Milan Winter Olympics have been surrounded by geopolitical chatter with President Donald Trump’s interest in acquiring Greenland. And it was evident that when Team USA and Denmark would face each other at the Games, it would cause diplomatic awkwardness between the two teams. So, on Saturday evening, the two teams met at the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, and the same topic came forward.

According to Daily Mail Sport, Lars Eller, the veteran Ottawa Senators forward and Stanley Cup champion, acknowledged that Donald Trump’s ambitions have become a point of discussion among his teammates. “It has come up a lot. Is it the same message over there in the U.S. as it is in Denmark? What is going on, what are they saying, how do they view things? But I think you can have a good conversation and dialogue, reasonable, with most people,” he said.

“At least, I have. Anyway, it seems to have settled down here the last little bit.” Well, Eller was the only Danish player to give his stance on the geopolitical element at the Winter Olympics. However, he managed to keep it neutral with his words, as the hockey star confirmed that their goal was to compete rather than meddle in such matters.

“We’re not used to being in the news that much. I feel like every week, there’s something new, and whatever was in the news last week is forgotten quickly and we move on. I don’t think it’s on our minds, what’s going on politically in the world,” he added.

Similar sentiments were all over the Danish team. Captain Jesper Jensen Aabo, who was also Denmark’s flag carrier in the opening ceremony, conveyed his opinion on this matter, stating, “It doesn’t really mean anything to us, the whole political situation. I love Denmark and it’s in my opinion the greatest country on earth. I don’t think this is the platform to discuss politics, but of course I follow everything.”

As of writing this article, Denmark is fighting Team USA quite well. The score is 4-3 at the end of the second period in the American squad’s favor, but in hockey anything can happen.

However, Donald Trump’s statements prompted a backlash, as several Greenlandic athletes expressed their criticism of the President of the United States.

Donald Trump’s interest has hurt the native’s feelings

“Greenland will never be American. We race for Denmark, we race for Greenland, we show the world stage that we are here. I’m afraid to lose our beautiful country, and I’m afraid that our nature will be exploited. Because we have so much freedom, we have so much untouched areas,” said Ukaleq Slettlemark, while talking to the reporters at the Milan Games.

She added, “We’re indigenous people, we see ourselves as not different from nature. We don’t put money above nature, we don’t like to exploit the ground, exploit the minerals. And that mindset is so different from what Trump has.”

Similarly, her brother Sondre said, “I know there’s a lot of Americans who doesn’t feel represented with the things he’s saying and with the things he’s doing. You can kick him out, I guess, or make him change his mind.”

The Slettlemark siblings grew up together on the island, home to 57,000 inhabitants, and with the geopolitical tensions rising with President Donald Trump’s statements, this has caused them to be concerned for their homeland.