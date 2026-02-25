Donald Trump Presents Team USA Star With Highest American Honor Over Gold Medal Win

DC: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Depart White House U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Marine One on February 13, 2026 in Washington, D.C. The President and First Lady are heading to Fort Bragg in North Carolina to meet with U.S. military families before heading to the Presidents private club, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida for the weekend. Credit: CNP/ AdMedia Washington District of Columbia United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxAUS Copyright: xx CNP/xAdMediax admphotostwo968825

DC: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Depart White House U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Marine One on February 13, 2026 in Washington, D.C. The President and First Lady are heading to Fort Bragg in North Carolina to meet with U.S. military families before heading to the Presidents private club, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida for the weekend. Credit: CNP/ AdMedia Washington District of Columbia United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxAUS Copyright: xx CNP/xAdMediax admphotostwo968825

Donald Trump has made no secret of his admiration for the U.S. men’s hockey team. The President went so far as to invite the gold medalists to the White House and personally welcomed them during his State of the Union address just days after their historic victory against a dominant Canada. However, his love for the team reached new heights when he announced something special for someone who protected the U.S. from their northern rival on the net.

As reported by CNN, “President Donald Trump said he will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, to US men’s hockey Olympic gold medalist Connor Hellebuyck.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement came during the State of the Union address, where the gold medalists entered the White House with a standing ovation and chants of “USA!” And the President? He had the kindest words for the Michigan native.

“But I have to say that, and I told them this, and we took a vote of the team. I said, ‘Anybody votes no, I’m not doing it.’ So they stood there, and they weren’t about to say no because I’ve never seen a goaltender play as well as goalie Connor Hellebuyck,” said Donald Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hellebuyck’s performance in the gold medal game against Canada on Sunday was truly legendary. Facing a relentless Canadian attack, the 32-year-old stopped 41 of 42 shots, setting an Olympic record for most saves by a goaltender in a gold medal match involving NHL players. Indeed, Ryan Miller previously held the record, having saved 36 shots on goal during a game at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The Winnipeg Jets star’s most memorable moment came on a desperate save against Devon Toews. That move kept the game going with an equal score and ultimately went to overtime, which allowed Jack Hughes to secure the Olympic title with a golden goal.

During his speech, Trump also confirmed that the decision to award the hockey star with the Presidential Medal of Freedom was not his alone, stating, “Great athletes have gotten that very great, the best. And I thought he deserved it. And I did take a vote. Every single one of them. I said, ‘I’m not giving it if anybody goes no.’ And every single one of them rapidly put up their hand. So I want to thank you all. What a special job you did. What special champions you are. Thank you very much.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For Hellebuyck, the medal adds to an already glittering career that includes three Vezina Trophies as the NHL’s best goaltender and the Hart Memorial Trophy as league MVP last season. However, for the President, the recent days have been filled with a certain controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. women’s team declined Donald Trump’s White House invite

The U.S. women’s hockey team’s spokespersons released a public statement: “We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal–winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement. Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate.”

It was a straightforward and polite no to President Donald Trump’s invitation to the White House. But social media immediately pointed out that this stemmed from a casual statement that he made during a call with the men’s hockey team following their gold medal win against Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, when Trump scheduled a call with Captain Auston Matthews and his team, in a video that circulated on social media, it clearly showcased the President saying, “I must tell you, we’re gonna have to bring the women’s team, you do know that.” And the controversy got bitter when the men’s squad laughed with him.

Eventually, any speculations were immediately denied, as Jack Hughes said, “They’ve got busy schedules, too. Everyone is giving us backlash for all the social media stuff today. People are so negative out there and they are just trying to find a reason to put people down and make something out of almost nothing.”

The New Jersey Devils star who scored that golden goal mentioned how they celebrated with the women’s team back in the Olympic village, confirming zero signs of animosity between the two rosters. And yet, President Donald Trump hasn’t issued any direct statement regarding the women’s team’s absence from the White House.