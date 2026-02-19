Exclusive: EssentiallySports Talks to Brady Tkachuk at Milan Winter Olympics

260218 Brady Tkachuk of USA in the men s Ice hockey, Eishockey quarterfinal between USA and Sweden during day 12 of the 2026 Winter Olympics on February 18, 2026 in Milan. Photo: Carl Sandin / BILDBYRAN / kod CS / EW0641 ishockey ice hockey Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS olympics winter olympics os ol olympiska spel vinter-os olympiske leker milano cortina 2026 milan cortina 2026 milano cortina 2026 olympic games milano cortina 2026 winter olympic games milano cortina-os milano cortina-ol vinter-ol 12 bbeng sverige sweden usa quarterfinal kvartsfinal *** 260218 Brady Tkachuk of USA in the men s ice hockey quarterfinal between USA and Sweden during day 12 of the 2026 Winter Olympics on February 18, 2026 in Milan Photo Carl Sandin BILDBYRAN code CS EW0641 ice hockey ice hockey olympic games olympics winter olympics os ol olympiska spel vinter os olympiske leker milano cortina 2026 milan cortina 2026 milano cortina 2026 olympic games milano cortina 2026 winter olympic games milano cortina os milano cortina ol vinter ol 12 bbeng sverige sweden usa quarterfinal kvartfinal PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxFINxDEN Copyright: CARLxSANDIN BB260218CS056

Brady Tkachuk has emerged as one of Team USA’s driving forces at the Milan Winter Olympics, anchoring the men’s hockey squad with his hallmark grit and intensity. As the Americans push toward their gold medal ambitions, their narrow quarterfinal win over Sweden offered the clearest glimpse yet of their resolve.

In an exclusive interview with Shreya Verma, a representative of EssentiallySports, the Ottawa Senators captain was asked to highlight the strongest aspect of his team’s performance after their 2-1 overtime win against Sweden.

“That’s a great question. I just think how we handle adversity. I think that’s a goal where that could really deflate you and end your tournament if you don’t put your mind back in a good spot. So I’d say how we handle that adversity is just find a way to win,” he said.

So, when we asked Brady Tkachuk what element his team needs to change ahead of the semifinal, the star forward’s response was grounded, as he said, “I think just playing our game. We just have to focus on that, playing the right way and playing winning hockey from start to finish.”

They did just that on the ice today. In just under two minutes from the final buzzer, Sweden’s Mika Zibanejad scored a goal following an assist from Lucas Raymond and Gabriel Landeskog, and it erased the lead that Team USA had. However, with players like Tkachuk on the ice, the American squad didn’t get frustrated, as they immediately tried to find a solution to win.

Eventually, Quinn Hughes found Sweden’s net in overtime at 3:27 following an assist from Matt Boldy and Auston Matthews. Well, the scene at the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena was one of high drama. It was a major contrast compared to what the United States had in its group games. The Americans came to the quarterfinal with a +11 goal differential.

In the semifinal, Team USA will face Slovakia, which defeated Germany 6-2 in their quarterfinal match. And even if the Americans are the favorite to win, they will need to keep their confidence alive, as they have done since the start of the tournament.

Brady Tkachuk and brother Matthew thrilled to be at the Milan Olympics

It’s the first time that both Brady and Matthew Tkachuk are coming out of the NHL ice to compete at the sport’s grandest stage. And their initial reactions said it all.

“I mean, this is able to represent the U.S. at this stage in the Olympics is one of the greatest honors that I’ve ever had, so I’m truly grateful to be here representing the red, white, and blue,” said the Ottawa Senators captain, who was proud to wear the star and stripes.

Similarly, Matthew said, “I think it kind of means the world it’s uh it’s really like a whirlwind of emotions um flying here this morning hanging out in the village all day and then you know getting fitted for our our clothes and you know just meeting athletes and then coming here and practicing and now it’s all like oh my gosh like day one’s over like it’s kind of crazy so um really enjoying the experience so far and having a lot of fun.”

Well, their play says it all. Both of them have contributed in their own ways to Team USA’s journey to the semifinal. And against Germany in their round robin game, while Brady was being aggressive on the ice, Matthew was seen chirping at Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl.

“Always the bridesmaid, eh, Leon? Always the bridesmaid, never the bride,” said the older Tkachuk, poking the German who has lost two Stanley Cups in a row with the Oilers, against the Florida Panthers.

For Team USA, the Tkachuks are a driving force, and their role will become more essential as the hockey squad heads to the semifinal, and potentially a 4 Nations Face-Off final rematch against Team Canada.