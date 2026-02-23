Late Johnny Gaudreau’s Sister Opens on Matthew Tkachuk and Team USA’s Gold Tribute Helping With Tragedy

Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew lost their lives on August 29, 2024, when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver while riding bicycles near their New Jersey hometown. The tragedy took place hours before they were supposed to stand up at their sister’s wedding. Eighteen months later, in the afterglow of Team USA’s first Olympic hockey gold medal since 1980, Katie Gaudreau sat before cameras, answering a few questions about her late brothers.
During an interview aired on FOX News Channel’s Fox & Friends program, when asked how she processes the loss, she delivered a raw answer, stating, “I mean, there’s no processing. We’re still taking it day by day. But because of the help of the hockey community and really North America as a whole, we’ve been able to go one step every day further. And I’m so thankful for the community’s help. No parent, wife, sister, children should ever have to experience this tragedy.”
Losing Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew wasn’t easy for the entire hockey community. They still mourn them while helping their family, especially their widows and children, to cope with the loss.
And those who knew them the best did what the Gaudreau brothers deserved. Zach Werenski, Auston Matthews, and Matthew Tkachuk carried Johnny Gaudreau’s No. 13 jersey around the ice, giving a fitting tribute to a player who represented his country at four IIHF World Championships and won gold at World Juniors in 2013.
“And the fact that we are still here and we’re taking it step by step to honor the boys and their legacy is really in thanks to the community and things like Team USA and what they did yesterday. And just the outpour of love and support for John’s kids. It’s truly incredible what this community can really do,” Katie confessed, with nothing but gratitude for the USA hockey squad.
Pressed on what her brothers would say if they could have watched that gold medal game, her voice carried a smile through the grief, as she said, “They’d be very proud. I think they like a nail-biter, so they probably would have been chirping everyone. But they would have been proud.”
Katie Gaudreau, sister of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, killed while biking the night before her wedding, reacts to U.S. men's Olympic hockey team's tribute. | @Gaudreau5K pic.twitter.com/zLNGzDlFif
— FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) February 23, 2026
Then she offered a playful suggestion that perhaps the brothers were not so far away after all, stating, “And I think there were a couple goals that they might have had a little help in saving that didn’t go in. Because there were a couple times I was watching like, how’d that not go in? So I think they might have had some help behind the net. But they were never quite defensive. So I don’t know if they really made their way back to the defensive zone to stop that puck. But up there, they were definitely helping out.”
Well, a similar sentiment was echoed by Dylan Larkin, who laughed after the game, stating, “Somehow they put a spell around our net where the puck didn’t go in.” And did you know that Team USA had the entire tribute planned from the very start of the Milan Olympics?
The squad did it in memory of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother
Many expected Johnny Gaudreau to be in the Milan Olympics roster, but it never became a reality due to the harsh turn of events. However, coming to the tournament, his No. 13 jersey was hung in the locker room till the gold medal game.
Right before the match against Canada, Auston Matthews said, “Johnny had an impact on a lot of guys in this locker room. It’s special to see his family here. I know that those two are watching down on us, here with us in spirit.”
And when they gave the tribute to the former hockey star, his widow, Meredith Gaudreau, posted an emotional yet candid note on Instagram, stating, “Every day for you and our kids.”
Well, February 22 was a special day for the Gaudreau family. It marked Johnny Jr.’s second birthday, and the medal ceremony pictures also showed the entire team celebrating the win with Johnny’s children.