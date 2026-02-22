Late Johnny Gaudreau’s Wife Responds to Matthew Tkachuk and Team USA’s Tribute at Milan Olympics

260222 Players of USA celebrate with the shirt of Johnny Gaudreau who died in 2024 after the men s Ice hockey, Eishockey final between Canada and USA during day 16 of the 2026 Winter Olympics on February 22, 2026 in Milan. Photo: Carl Sandin / BILDBYRAN / kod CS / JM0802 bbeng ishockey ice hockey Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS olympics winter olympics os ol olympiska spel vinter-os olympiske leker milano cortina 2026 milan cortina 2026 milano cortina 2026 olympic games milano cortina 2026 winter olympic games milano cortina-os milano cortina-ol vinter-ol final usa united states canada kanada jubel *** 260222 Players of USA celebrate with the shirt of Johnny Gaudreau who died in 2024 after the men s ice hockey final between Canada and USA during day 16 of the 2026 Winter Olympics on February 22, 2026 in Milan Photo Carl Sandin BILDBYRAN kod CS JM0802 bbeng ishockey ice hockey olympic games olympics winter olympics os ol olympiska spel vinter os olympiske leker milano cortina 2026 milan cortina 2026 milano cortina 2026 olympic games milano cortina 2026 winter olympic games milano cortina os milano cortina ol vinter ol final usa united states canada kanada jubel PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxFINxDEN Copyright: CARLxSANDIN BB260222CS068

Matthew Tkachuk and Team USA captured the gold medal in men’s hockey at the Milano Cortina Olympics on Sunday, defeating Canada 2-1 in overtime to secure the nation’s first title since the 1980 Miracle on Ice. Jack Hughes delivered the game-winner just 1:41 into overtime, setting off a wild celebration on the Milan ice that quickly transformed into a tribute for Johnny Gaudreau.

ESPN’s cameras captured Zach Werenski, Auston Matthews, and Matthew Tkachuk, who took a Team USA jersey bearing the number 13, which belonged to their late compatriot, and carried it with them as they skated in Olympic glory, ensuring that the player who should have been with them was not forgotten. And Meredith Gaudreau, Johnny’s widow, took notice of it and reposted on her Instagram, stating, “Every day for you and our kids.”

She has been navigating the past eighteen months without her husband while raising their three young children. It has been a difficult journey for her, but with a support system like this, she has found a family within the hockey community.

The photograph accompanying the tribute showed the Gaudreau family visibly emotional during the on-ice ceremony. Their faces were a mixture of pride and sorrow as they watched Team USA players ensure Johnny’s memory remained central to the historic victory. The family had traveled to Milan, with Johnny’s parents, Guy and Jane, joining Meredith and the children in the stands throughout the tournament.

February 22 is a special day for the late Johnny Gaudreau and his family. It marked the second birthday of Johnny Jr. And during the post-game press conference, head coach Mike Sullivan had a special message for his team and the entire country.

“So the players just had the President [Donald Trump] on, I don’t know what it was, what do you call it, FaceTime or whatever, in the locker room. So he just spoke to the group, you know, expressing his…how proud he was of the group and congratulating everybody on the win,” he said.

“And obviously this game in a lot of ways was an inspiration to our country, and you know, I can’t tell you how many texts that I’ve received over the last day or so about watch parties at 8 o’clock in the morning, and you know, I think from a viewership standpoint in the United States, there are a lot of people paying attention, with the President included.”

Even captain Matthews was in awe, stating, “Yeah, I mean, we are all proud Americans, obviously, and this is a huge moment for us. It’s a huge moment for the United States, and he called and congratulated us…Obviously it’s an honor to wear this jersey and to represent the U.S. and to go home with a gold medal. I mean, we know how much that means to all the people watching.”

For Team USA, winning the gold medal has been an ethereal feeling, but carrying Gaudreau’s memory has been a through-line of their Olympic experience. His No. 13 jersey hung in the locker room throughout the tournament, a constant presence for players who knew him as a friend and teammate.

Johnny Gaudreau never left their heart

On August 29, 2024, Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were struck by a person who was DUI, and that day, the entire hockey world mourned.

For someone who represented Team USA on various international stages, he was a vital part of the team and resided in the fans’ hearts. Many expected him to be in the Milan Olympics roster, but it never happened due to the tragic turn of events.

Before the American hockey squad’s gold medal win, captain Auston Matthews spoke to reporters, saying, “Johnny had an impact on a lot of guys in this locker room. It’s special to see his family here. I know that those two are watching down on us, here with us in spirit.”

So, carrying his jersey around the Olympic rink in tribute was an emotional moment for the entire world, including Matthew Tkachuk, who once said, “Johnny will be my teammate forever.” Team USA didn’t just do it for themselves but for someone who they know is watching them proudly from a better place.