Matthew Tkachuk & Co. Find Support in ‘Miracle on Ice’ Captain Over Team USA Controversy

Matthew Tkachuk arrived in Milan with a handheld camcorder, exploring the Olympic village as if he were a tourist rather than a two-time Stanley Cup champion. He and his brother Brady, along with the rest of the Team USA hockey squad, had dreamed of this moment for years, and their dedication went beyond the controversy that already surrounded the American athletes at the Games. But the team has found an unlikely ally amidst the tough times.

During an interview with News Nation’s Batya Ungar-Sargon, ‘Miracle on Ice’ captain Mike Eruzione opened up about the issues surrounding Team USA athletes who have voiced with a certain attitude about wearing the stars and stripes. “Well, you know, my dad was a Marine, so I know and knew and grew up with respect. I respect the flag. We respect each country, respect the opportunities that this country gives you,” he said.

The 1980 hero, whose game-winning goal against the Soviet Union remains the most celebrated moment in American Olympic history, spoke about what it actually meant to wear those colors at an event like the Olympic Games.

He also talked about the elements that kept him and his teammates grounded and humble, stating, “And I think our team was that…We were guys who just believed in what we were doing. We believed in each other. We respected each other. We trusted each other. Values that are important in life, not just in sports. And I think people saw what our team was about.”

Under Herb Brooks, Eruzione led an amateur team that not only won against the Soviet Union, but later went on to win the gold medal. Back then, the celebrations saw their coach run to the locker room and cry with immense national pride, as the players broke into a chorus of “God Bless America.” They were dedicated to one goal, which was to win for their country at the sport’s grandest stage. And that goal is now carried by Matthew Tkachuk and Team USA.

“But that’s what that moment meant. People felt part of it. People felt proud. And I know it was 47 years ago, and life has moved on. But the values that you have, the values that our team had, carry today to this day. And I think if anybody saw the Netflix special, you saw that, the joy that a country had watching a sporting event. And I think we need more of that,” Eruzione said, emphasizing the length of that particular victory.

Furthermore, he wants to put down the negativity amidst the Games, stating, “We need more people to appreciate what we have and not be negative. And I understand things aren’t going well in a lot of areas, but guess what? We still live in the greatest country in the world. And let’s embrace that and not criticize it.”

Well, Matthew and his brother Brady Tkachuk were among the few American athletes right now doing exactly what Eruzione is talking about.

Matthew Tkachuk and brother Brady were ready for the Winter Olympics

With all the controversy that shrouded Team USA after freestyle skier Hunter Hess publicly mentioned the problems surrounding the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers (ICE) back home and was labelled as a “loser” by President Donald Trump, the statements that the Tkachuk brothers made when they came to Milan were far from political.

“I mean, this is able to represent the U.S. at this stage in the Olympics is one of the greatest honors that I’ve ever had, so I’m truly grateful to be here representing the red, white, and blue,” said Brady.

His brother, Matthew Tkachuk, then said, “I think it kind of means the world it’s uh it’s really like a whirlwind of emotions um flying here this morning hanging out in the village all day and then you know getting fitted for our our clothes and you know just meeting athletes and then coming here and practicing and now it’s all like oh my gosh like day one’s over like it’s kind of crazy so um really enjoying the experience so far and having a lot of fun.”

After almost a decade, the NHL players are getting an opportunity to play for their country. And the Tkachuk brothers weren’t distracted by the controversy but were focused on representing the stars and stripes in Milan.

The USA men’s hockey team is having a great time at the Winter Olympics. They have won all their group stage games and now will look forward to the quarterfinals.