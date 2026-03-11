Matthew Tkachuk Remains True to Florida Hockey Roots Amid Dad News

Hockey flows in Matthew Tkachuk’s blood. Now, fresh off helping Team USA secure gold at the Milan Olympics, the Florida Panthers star has delivered news that resonates deeply with the hockey community back home. Indeed, he is about to become a father, and the next generation is already destined for the ice.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During an interview with People, Tkachuk opened up about his plans for the upcoming baby with his wife Ellie, stating, “Oh, I’m lacing them up. The second he can get — at least stand up, I’m going to carry him around the ice.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The sentiment speaks to a lineage that runs deep. Matthew is the son of Keith Tkachuk, the legendary American power forward who amassed 538 goals and 1,065 points over an 18-year NHL career with the Winnipeg Jets, Phoenix Coyotes, St. Louis Blues, and Atlanta Thrashers.

St. Louis broadcasters and fans affectionately called him the “Big Walt,” as Keith was one of the most formidable forwards of his era. His scoring prowess and physical dominance on the ice defined him. And that DNA flowed directly to his sons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matthew Tkachuk has forged his own path as a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Panthers, while his younger brother Brady serves as captain of the Ottawa Senators, the two having grown up in St. Louis, visiting their father at the rink.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Panthers forward opened up, talking about his mind, which is already racing ahead to the youth hockey experience, stating, “I’ve been explaining to [my wife], because she has just a sister [and] no brothers … what youth hockey is like. And I think I’m more excited for youth hockey one day than my current hockey right now. Like, honest to God, like, I can’t wait for the road trips. I can’t wait for, like the family to come. I can’t wait for the parents to be in the hotel lobby bar at night, talking about the day and like, oh, just the little things.”

Imago NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers May 9, 2025 Sunrise, Florida, USA Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk 19 looks on against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period in game three of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena. Sunrise Amerant Bank Arena Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20250509_SN_na2_0069

Through it all, Ellie has been a constant presence. The couple first went public with their relationship in 2022 after vacationing together in Greece with Matthew’s family. In the spring of 2024, he proposed on a boat, the pair celebrating with champagne after she said yes. They married on July 19, 2025, in St. Louis.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, for Tkachuk, he already has good experience dealing with children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uncle Matthew Tkachuk is one of their favorites

Since the tragic passing of Johnny Gaudreau in August 2024, Matthew Tkachuk has remained a constant presence in the lives of his late teammate’s young children, earning the affectionate title “Uncle Chucky” from the family.

The bond, forged during six seasons together with the Calgary Flames, has extended far beyond the rink. Recently, Tkachuk carried Gaudreau’s jersey around the ice after Team USA’s gold medal victory at the Milan Olympics, then helped bring three-year-old Noa and two-year-old Johnny Jr. onto the ice for the team photo, ensuring the children were part of the celebration their father should have attended.

ADVERTISEMENT

His dedication, however, extends well beyond ceremonial moments. Tkachuk visited the Gaudreau home, where Meredith Gaudreau captured a heartwarming image of him sitting on the carpeted floor, playfully engaged with Noa at her toy kitchen, holding a frying pan as he joined in her imaginative play.

Meredith shared the moment on Instagram with the caption, “Dinner and a show, Noa x Uncle Chucky 🙈.”

So, the baby announcement arrives at a moment of professional triumph, with Tkachuk having just captured Olympic gold. However, his excitement showcases that he is just ready to get his kid familiar with the game.