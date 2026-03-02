Presidential Medal of Honoree Slammed Over Throwing Away $59M Worth Contract Despite Team USA Stint

Jack Hughes led Team USA to victory against Canada in Milan, but it was Connor Hellebuyck’s 41-save performance that helped his team earn the gold medal. And, while in the spotlight, the Winnipeg Jets goaltender carved his name into the sport’s legacy when President Donald Trump gave him the Presidential Medal of Honor. However, Hellebuyck suddenly finds himself in a difficult situation for his NHL squad.

Sportsnet Stats on X shared a statistic that is just unacceptable for a Jets fan: “Connor Hellebuyck has now allowed an NHL-high 7 goals at 3-on-3 this season.” It’s a shocking realization for a three-time Vezina Trophy winner, indicating a systemic flaw that is costing his club dearly in the NHL standings.

While Hellebuyck’s .900 save % and 2.82 goals-against average in 38 starts this season are noticeably lower than his usual standard, the 3-on-3 figures reveal a specific weakness. The Jets’ goaltender won the gold medal game for Team USA in overtime, but he was unable to replicate that performance during the NHL regular season, raising questions about his $59.5 million contract that he signed almost three years ago.

The trend goes beyond a single error at the SAP Center in San Jose. Hellebuyck had just played in his first game back from the Olympics, and it ended in a 5-4 overtime defeat to the Anaheim Ducks.

These two recent losses are indicative of a broader pattern that has led to the Jets’ abysmal 3-10 record in overtime this season, including a 2-8 record in games decided during the 3-on-3 session.

The ten OT defeats are the most the team has endured since the 2021-22 season. So, each overtime loss marks a failure to capture two standings points, and Jets supporters aren’t very enthusiastic about their goaltender.

Connor Hellebuyck’s Team USA success didn’t save him from the shame in the NHL

Just a few days ago, all headlines were about Connor Hellebuyck being Team USA’s savior. Fast forward to today, the narrative has completely shifted due to the performance he gave in his regular NHL season games.

A Jets fan wrote, “Only when he plays for a Canadian team.” Another sarcastic response read, “Kinda strange since the Jets’ colors are red, white and blue.” And this pattern isn’t something new for the Winnipeg fans; this comment carried the perfect emotions: “Back to his usual self.”

Until the Stanley Cup playoffs, each game is critical for the Jets. The squad is currently in sixth position in the Central Division after 59 games (23-26-10). However, with 56 points, their prospects of earning a wild-card position are slim. The squad must battle for it, and they simply can’t afford to lose games in overtime, since even two points may make a difference.

Straightforward with their perspective, this fan wrote, “Some guys just can’t get the job done when then pressure’s on, I guess.” Another fan left a comment that read, “Trade him to an American team. I wanna see the difference.”

As the Stanley Cup playoff ambitions recede with each game, supporters are not only disappointed but also worried about their team’s final defense, which is entirely dependent on Team USA star Connor Hellebuyck.