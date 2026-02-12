Team USA Outshines Canada as Favorites for Milan Olympics Gold Medal Remain Atop Odds

Team USA emerged from its opening preliminary contest against Latvia 5-1, with a lot of trouble that happened throughout the game. Indeed, the Americans were made to wait, sweat, and overturn not only a determined Latvian side but also the weight of two disallowed goals that threatened to derail their tournament before it truly began. However, the victory was a statement in itself.

As ESPN reported in the lead-up to Milano Cortina, Canada entered these Games as the betting favorite at +115, while the United States was at +175. And their roster says it all.

Canada’s center depth is obscene, with Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, and Sidney Crosby comprising the most formidable triplet down the middle ever assembled on Olympic ice. Their blue line features Cale Makar, one of the best defensemen in the world, surrounded by young talents. And their goalie? Jordan Binnington will be the one to look forward to. Their 5-0 win over Czechia was an example of how dominant they will be in the later stages of the tournament. However, for Team USA, their first match was another story.

Two goals were denied for the Americans, following Brady Tkachuk’s opening masterpiece that came owing to an assist from his brother, Matthew, and defenseman Zach Werenski at 5:29. However, things got heated, and frustration took over when Quinn Hughes’ and Brock Nelson’s goals were denied due to specific reasons.

While Hughes’ goal was considered to be an offside by the officials, Nelson’s goal was called out by Latvia’s head coach Harijs Vitolins, who labeled it as goalie interference, later getting recognized by the referees. However, it was the second period where Team USA made a massive comeback.

Not one, but the Americans scored three more goals with the help of Nelson and Tage Thompson. Then, during the third period, it was Auston Matthews who found the net.

The Canadian squad surely had a smooth victory, but it was Team USA’s hard-fought win that put them out there as a gold medal contender. And the confidence that the American hockey team carries stems directly from its players.

Team USA players were more than ready for dominance

“I mean, this is able to represent the U.S. at this stage in the Olympics is one of the greatest honors that I’ve ever had, so I’m truly grateful to be here representing the red, white, and blue,” said a proud Brady Tkachuk during Team USA men’s hockey’s practice session a few days before their first match against Latvia.

Similar sentiments were carried by his brother Matthew, who stated, “I think it kind of means the world it’s uh it’s really like a whirlwind of emotions um flying here this morning hanging out in the village all day and then you know getting fitted for our our clothes and you know just meeting athletes and then coming here and practicing and now it’s all like oh my gosh like day one’s over like it’s kind of crazy so um really enjoying the experience so far and having a lot of fun.”

For both brothers, competing at the Olympic Games was something they dreamt of for a long time. Indeed, way before Milan, during an interview, Matthew conveyed his feelings, stating, “We were so jacked. All right, it’s on. No offense, I don’t really remember much of anything about the last two Olympics without NHLers. I don’t mean that to be a diss on anybody. But this is the right thing to do.”

He added, “NHL players from the United States are so prideful of their country, more than any other nation. The honor to represent millions at home that are going to be watching, that are either hockey fans or not, that’s what is driving the bus for me. It just doesn’t get bigger than this.”

And it was evident that they were coming for the Olympic gold. There’s time before Team USA faces Canada during the later stages of the tournament, as the two rivals aren’t in the same group.