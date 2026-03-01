Team USA Player Gives Straight Answer to ‘Egos’ During Olympic Gold Medal Game

When Team USA men’s hockey defeated Canada 2-1 in overtime to capture its first Olympic gold medal in 46 years, the victory represented more than just a historic achievement. The roster, stacked with NHL superstars, competed on unknown ice, yet found their way to secure the highest award at the sport’s grandest stage. However, that glory came because of a certain mentality that the players carried throughout the tournament.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During an appearance on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast following the gold medal game, Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski explained that the foundation for success was laid almost immediately upon the team’s arrival in Italy. “I mean, I think the coaches and Billy (Bill Guerin) talked about it early on when we got there about having no egos. It’s not going to be perfect for everyone,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The adjustment was jarring for Werenski, who has averaged 24 minutes and six seconds per game for the Blue Jackets since the 2016-17 NHL season. “You know, to be honest, I’ve never been in that position before. That was probably the first time in my hockey career. I’m playing 12 minutes a night, 13 minutes a night. And it’s different. It’s different mentally. It’s harder to stay in games,” the defenseman admitted.

Rather than a physical toll, this reduced responsibility was more psychological. And this scenario became a daily battle for many Team USA stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Describing his personal experience in Milan, Werenski stated, “But I just kept telling myself, be ready for whenever my number’s called. And when I’m not playing, I was trying to open the door for guys and pump guys up and just do whatever I could to stay in the game and help the guys win. At the end of the day, it’s not about me. It’s about our country. It’s about our team. It’s about doing whatever we can to win the gold medal. And we accomplished that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Perhaps no player embodied this selfless mentality more vividly than Jack Hughes, the New Jersey Devils superstar who would ultimately score the overtime game-winning goal in the gold medal game against Canada. According to Werenski, Hughes began the tournament on the fourth line, logging the kind of minutes unfamiliar to a player of his caliber.

“You know, I look at Jack Hughes for an example. Started on the fourth line, was playing 12, 13 minutes. He was incredible, and he could have been playing 20, 21,” the Blue Jackets defenseman said. “But, you know, he stayed ready. He scores the big goal.” Indeed, just like Werenski, Hughes has an average ice time of 19 minutes and 34 seconds for the New Jersey Devils since the 2019-20 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the defenseman extended the praise across the Team USA roster, stating, “You can go on the lineup of guys. You look at (Dylan) Larkin, where he started and to where he finished. We had so many guys that just had no ego. And that’s what it takes to win a tournament like that. Guys that are selfless. And we got it done. And it doesn’t matter about your minutes now. It matters we have a gold medal.”

And the results? The Americans outshot Canada 42-28 in the final, with goaltender Connor Hellebuyck stopping 41 shots. Apart from the gleaming gold medal, it was a special tribute that made the entire nation emotional.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team USA did it for Johnny Gaudreau

The gold medal win brought the entire country together, as they watched a Team USA that secured the glory that had been missing for not one but more than four decades. However, while basking in Olympic glory, they didn’t forget about their fallen teammate.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the tragic day of August 29, 2024, Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew lost their lives when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver while riding bicycles near their New Jersey hometown. The entire hockey community still mourns them and celebrates the lives that they lived.

So, watching Zach Werenski, Auston Matthews, and Matthew Tkachuk carry Johnny Gaudreau’s No. 13 jersey around the ice made the gold medal even more special. Even Gaudreau’s widow, Meredith, confessed her feelings, stating, “Every day for you and our kids.”

And Johnny’s sister Katie, who watched her brothers tragically pass away right before her wedding, conveyed nothing but gratitude, stating, “And the fact that we are still here and we’re taking it step by step to honor the boys and their legacy is really in thanks to the community and things like Team USA and what they did yesterday. And just the outpour of love and support for John’s kids. It’s truly incredible what this community can really do.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The entire moment was emotional, and the occasion was a fitting tribute to a player who represented Team USA at four IIHF World Championships and won gold at World Juniors in 2013.