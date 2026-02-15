Team USA Set for Impossible Goal Against Germany Due to Canada at Milan Olympics

Team USA faces Germany in their final round-robin ice hockey match at the Milan Olympics. They have been looking formidable in victories over Latvia and Denmark, but their path to the tournament’s top seed now runs through a mathematical nightmare created by their northern rivals.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Elliotte Friedman reported that Canada has given the Americans an almost impossible task, stating, “Canada beats France 10-2, finishes round-robin with a goal differential of +17. USA enters Germany game later tonight at +7. To take top seed from Canada would need to win by at least 10. If they equal in differential, second tiebreaker is goals for. Canada locked in at 20. USA starts tonight at 11.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The numbers tell a story about hockey dominance. Canada has outscored their opponents 20-3 across three games, proving them to be the favorites in this edition of the Winter Olympics. Macklin Celebrini scored twice against France, including a penalty shot, while Connor McDavid piled up his ninth point in as many periods played.

However, the Americans have been taking things slowly. Entering their clash against Germany with a +7 differential and just 11 goals scored through two games, the team has shown consistent performances in the second period and later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their first match, which they played against Latvia, came with its own struggles. Two goals were disallowed in the first period, leading to frustration from the American side and fans all over the internet. However, Team USA caught momentum and eventually won the game 5-1. Against Denmark, things turned a bit sour in the first period.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Team USA was down 2-1 heading into the second period, and this scenario was enough to make them remember what happened at the 2010 Vancouver Games. 16 years ago, it was Canada that had the lead in the gold medal game, and even if the American squad tried their best by equalizing the match by the third period, overtime saw a young Sidney Crosby scoring and taking his team to the top step of the podium.

However, Denmark’s lead did nothing, as Team USA prevailed 6-3 over the Danish squad. For the Americans to steal the top spot, they must not only beat Germany but also obliterate them. And it wouldn’t be an easy task against the likes of Leon Draisaitl, Tim Stutzle, Moritz Seider, and other German players. But are you aware that Team Canada already made a major tactical move against the Americans and other rivals?

ADVERTISEMENT

Canada is ready for the potential high-stakes matches against Team USA and others

Many might see Team USA as a formidable team, but Canada also has a stacked roster. Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, and Nathan MacKinnon are just three names to terrify any team, but they have more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brad Marchand also comes under this list, as a high-profile hockey player for the squad who is a favorite for the gold medal at Milan. However, the Panthers’ star faced an undisclosed injury during the NHL season earlier this year.

Coming to Milan, he had already missed 10 of 15 games for Florida. And he also sat out through Canada’s last two matches against Switzerland and France. The strategy?

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, it looks like head coach Jon Cooper and his team don’t want to risk any potential injury scenario that could happen to Marchand. So, they just preserved him for the upcoming quarterfinals and later stages of the Games, where they might face serious opponents like Team USA.

The Panthers forward was also seen skating during training sessions but only played Canada’s opening game against Czechia, where he scored an assist. Only time will tell if Team USA will face Canada in the later stages, and that game would be the one that the hockey fans have been waiting for a long time.