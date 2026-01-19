After Petra Vlhová Update, Another Rival Clouds Mikaela Shiffrin’s Olympic Gold Hopes

Just a few days ago, updates came in that Olympic slalom champion Petra Vlhová has been cleared to return to full-intensity training, setting her on course to defend her gold medal in Milano-Cortina. This will make her a direct challenger to none other than Mikaela Shiffrin, who herself chases gold as a retribution for her medal-less run in Beijing.

However, as the American skier prepares for Olympic glory, there’s one more rival that she will be facing as a challenge. According to a report from Flashscore, Italy’s winter sports federation (FISI) has included Federica Brignone on its team for the giant slalom in Kronplatz this week. The 35-year-old Italian, who is a World Cup champion and giant slalom world title holder, has not raced since suffering a double leg fracture last April at the Italian ski championships.

The federation also confirmed that Brignone would participate in training runs before making a final decision on whether to compete for the first time this season. So, if she really makes it to the Olympic Games, then she will be a direct threat to Shiffrin’s ambitions in Milano-Cortina.

While the American skier has dominated slalom, recently securing her 107th World Cup win in Flachau, giant slalom will be the discipline where she will be tested. Indeed, Brignone shines in that category, as she has two Olympic medals in it (silver in Beijing and bronze in PyeongChang).

Last year, the two participated in the World Championships in Saalbach, where they competed head-to-head in giant slalom. While Shiffrin finished 25th after competing in the category after 12 years, Brignone took gold, beating New Zealander Alice Robinson by just 0.40 seconds.

Keeping her mind clear ahead of her comeback, Brignone said, “I’ll never be the same as before. But I can try to get the maximum from what my leg allows. That’s my objective.” Her coach, who is also her brother, David Brignone, filled in with details, saying, “As things stand, we’re certain Federica will be on the start line at the Olympic races. Everything else will be evaluated day by day, as it has been over the past nine months.”

So, with the competition heating up right before the Milano-Cortina Olympic Games, just a month ago, Shiffrin confirmed her mentality looking at the giant slalom division.

Mikaela Shiffrin is quite upfront about the challenges in the giant slalom

Even someone with more than 100 World Cup wins, like Mikaela Shiffrin, there’s a certain weakness that the American skier doesn’t refuse to acknowledge. Indeed, while her slalom record is fabulous, things get tricky when it comes to giant slalom. But looking ahead at the Olympic Games, she is ready to face this challenge.

“I have some work I want to accomplish with (giant slalom). The super-G was such a positive step, so I want to get some training there too. But it’s time for a little bit of recovery as well after the last nine weeks,” she said to The Athletic after her 105th career World Cup in Courchevel.

She has been working on her weakness, but it has come after a lot of effort, as she suffered a horrifying injury some time ago. Last season in Killington, she suffered an almost three-inch puncture hole in her lower abdomen. This almost hit her colon and required immediate surgery. The recovery was challenging, but she made it through and now sees the giant slalom as the goal.

Talking about her recent wins, she also said, “You want to level up the in incredible moments, but you also want to level up the baseline. This whole beginning of the season has been increasing my baseline of what I tolerate in giant slalom skiing and the speed that I tolerate and the tempo and everything.” But it is quite clear, that the American skier isn’t running away from any challenge, but she is embracing them.