After Viral Finish-Line Scene, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde Reveals Mikaela Shiffrin’s Influence on His Comeback

Mikaela Shiffrin’s emotional wait at the finish line for the Copper Mountain super-G, standing anxiously as Aleksander Aamodt Kilde completed his run, instantly went viral, capturing the deep bond between two of skiing’s biggest stars. And now, in a candid reflection, Kilde has opened up about just how much his fiancée has supported him throughout his challenging road back from injury.

The Olympics’ Instagram profile shared a video featuring Kilde as he made the confession regarding Shiffrin’s role in his life.

“We’ve been a rock for each other, and I think that’s how we go about stuff in general. We’re always supporting each other, we’re always trying to look at things in a positive way, and for me it’s like having a fiancée that’s doing the same job as me and also going through pretty much the same challenges is pretty cool. And also it can be very tough, because you want to be there physically with each other. And that’s the hardest part, because the distance is there.”

Needless to say, the partnership between Kilde and Shiffrin has become one of the most admired relationships in winter sports. Their friendship turned into something more in early 2020, and the duo has remained attached at the hip and inseparable since then. To make their bond even stronger, they got engaged in late 2023. But their happy family of two had some injury heartbreaks that stemmed from their first love – skiing.

In 2024, Mikaela Shiffrin crashed in Killington, which resulted in a puncture wound and severe muscle trauma to her abdomen. During that time, Kilde was at his home in Innsbruck, helplessly watching his fiancée’s condition on TV. Thankfully, there was no major bone or ligament damage, and she returned to competition by January 2025. But for Kilde, it was an emotional moment, with his mind craving to be physically near her.

Nevertheless, technology came in handy via FaceTime. And the couple were together even though distance separated them. But Shiffrin’s support became the headline of their relationship when Kilde sustained a brutal crash during the World Cup downhill in Wengen.

“But, you know, we have FaceTime, and she supported me so well when I crashed in Wengen. And we can talk about all the experience we have now with challenges and resilience and trying to just stay positive in the process and also just realistic in what to focus on and what is actually important.”

Their shared experiences, including crashes, comebacks, and emotional battles, have created a partnership defined by strength and understanding, making Shiffrin’s viral finish-line gesture not just a moment of compassion but a symbol of the powerful support system fueling Kilde’s return. And now, visuals of Kilde’s performance down Beaver Creek have garnered all the fans’ attention.

Kilde’s words highlighted how much Shiffrin meant during his recovery. But the world already saw that her emotions ran just as deep.

Mikaela Shiffrin gets emotional after Aleksander Kilde breaks his 685-day hiatus

Shiffrin’s own perspective adds yet another layer to the emotional weight behind Kilde’s comeback. After standing at the finish line during his return to racing, she shared just how meaningful it was to witness him back on the slopes after nearly two years away from competition. Even though Kilde finished 24th, it was a proud moment for him and Shiffrin.

Reflecting on the moment that marked the end of Aleksander Kilde’s 685-day hiatus, Shiffrin said, “It was very special that I was able to be there for his comeback. I’m very proud of him.”

For Shiffrin, the pride stemmed not just from Kilde’s physical recovery but from the emotional resilience he showed throughout the journey. She witnessed the loneliness of rehab, the frustration of setbacks, and the mental fight it takes to trust your body again after a violent crash. Being able to support him through that process, just as he had supported her through her own challenges, made the comeback deeply personal for both of them.

In many ways, Shiffrin and Kilde’s intertwined comebacks represent the heart of their relationship. It’s two elite athletes navigating parallel paths, lifting each other through the hardest moments, and celebrating the victories side by side. And that has certainly made their love grow an inch higher.