Alpine Ski Racing Star Stuns at Kitzbühel Super-G While Bouncing Back From Scare

The iconic Streif course in Kitzbühel served as a final proving ground ahead of the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. And it delivered what the fans always expect: speed and heart-stopping drama. In the men’s Super-G, Swiss superstar Marco Odermatt claimed his second consecutive title, with teammate Franjo von Allmen in second, and they were just separated by 0.03 seconds. However, the main attention turned towards an alpine ski racing star who didn’t make the podium, but stole away the fans’ hearts with an epic recovery.

As reported by Brian Pinelli on X, Norwegian Adrian Sejersted made a miraculous recovery at high speed and also managed to punch it into the top 5, only +0.36 slower than leader Marco Odermatt. Well, it all happened very fast.

On the Seidlalm jump, Sejersted actually hit a gate entering it, which caused him to inappropriately launch himself up in the air. And this is where things could’ve turned out to be very gnarly for the alpine ski racing star.

What could’ve been a nasty fall, as he could’ve completely lost control and landed on the right side of his body, Sejersted stayed still in the air for some time and adjusted himself to land on his right foot. However, as if it wasn’t enough to scare everyone on the course, the skier pulled back the left ski, which was stuck in the snow in an awkward position for a few moments.

While the crowd gasped, the Norwegian channeled the adrenaline of his near-disaster into pure speed, charging down the remainder of the course as if nothing happened. He didn’t make the podium, but surely made one of the best recoveries out there. Well, just a few days ago, there was one such recovery move that also caught the skiing world’s attention.

Almost had a major crash like the Norwegian alpine ski racing star

Recently, at the LAAX Open 2026 final, 21-year-old Austrian freestyle skier Matej Svancer dodged a massive crash. So, while he was midway through his slopestyle finale performance, the skier’s right ski got completely detached and flew away. This made the entire crowd and even the commentator gasp, but the Austrian had different plans.

With just a single ski on his side, Svancer made an outstanding recovery, spinning a full 1080 degrees and landing on just one leg. Well, it was no easy move. A simple mistake could’ve resulted in a major crash, which further could’ve caused severe injuries to the skier.

Svancer described the tense moment, saying, “It was a cool course this year with a good flow. I tried to put together a creative run, and it worked out well. I’m glad I made it through the lost ski action because it wasn’t as chill as it might have looked.”

So, since he didn’t crash and completed the event, it earned him a second-place finish with 84.08 points. But Norway’s Birk Ruud finished first with 85.08 points, while Canada’s Evan McEachran finished third with 82.70 points. Such moments in these sports showcase how a simple error can be dangerous, yet if managed well, can always become the highlight of the day!