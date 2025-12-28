Amid Lindsey Vonn’s Olympic Comeback Prep, Skier Shares an Honest Request for 2026

Lindsey Vonn’s comeback to the world’s fastest ski slopes has been marked by intense five-hour training sessions, achieving a World Cup victory that has been on her list since 2018, and an unwavering commitment to the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics. In the midst of intense preparations, the 41-year-old skiing icon recently made a request that went beyond the usual concerns of podium finishes or training routines.

On X, Vonn shared a straightforward, yet incisive message to her followers: “Hot tip for 2026: wear deodorant to the gym. Pretty please 🙏🏻” A fan inquired whether she was at a nearby gym, to which she clearly responded, “Yup!” The humor is complex and infused with a sense of self-awareness, as Vonn has openly acknowledged her mistakes in the past regarding her own rules.

In 2018, she shared on the same social media platform: “Man I forgot to wear deodorant today… if I hug you don’t judge me 🙈” This emphasis on appearance is not merely a casual consideration for Lindsey Vonn; rather, it is a deliberate aspect of her athletic persona.

Renowned for her ability to race while adorned in a full face of makeup, she transformed cosmetics into a powerful form of personal expression within a sport that often conceals individuality beneath layers of protective gear. “One of the few things that I could do to show my femininity and personality was experiment with makeup,” she once reflected.

She felt her eyes, visible after removing her goggles, were her best canvas and developed a signature cat-eye look that was initially mocked but ultimately became an inspiration among fellow skiers. For races, she adopted what she referred to as a “full game face” to bolster her confidence, utilizing long-lasting products such as Bobbi Brown gel eyeliner, CoverGirl mascara, and Benefit Hoola bronzer. Yet, one cannot help but be amazed at the grandeur of her recent return to the winner’s circle.

Lindsey Vonn achieved the glory that she had craved for a long time

Lindsey Vonn’s 83rd World Cup victory at the 2025 St. Moritz downhill transcended mere statistics; it marked a remarkable comeback that challenged the very boundaries of an athlete’s career. Emerging from a five-year retirement following a debilitating knee injury and a subsequent partial replacement surgery, the 41-year-old American returned not just to compete, but to assert her dominance in the arena.

On December 12, 2025, she sped down the Swiss course in a remarkable 1 minute, 29.63 seconds, clinching victory by an impressive margin of 0.98 seconds, thereby becoming the oldest Alpine skier, regardless of gender, to triumph in a World Cup race.

The victory, her first since March 2018, stands as a testament to her unwavering dedication during the offseason, which saw her enlist the expertise of renowned skier Aksel Lund Svindal as a coach, refine her equipment, and engage in intense physical training.

In the wake of this much-anticipated triumph, Vonn candidly expressed, “It felt so good. I don’t have to drive at the limit, and I’m still fast and driving cleanly.” The outcome swiftly elevated her from a mere comeback narrative to a genuine contender for the forthcoming 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics, demonstrating that even post-retirement and at an extraordinary age, her champion’s speed and determination to succeed remained undiminished.