At 46, Alpine Skiing Icon Who Switched From USA to Mexico Eyes Unprecedented Winter Olympics First

Nearly fifteen years ago, Sarah Schleper skied down a World Cup slalom course for the last time. It was December 2011, and Schleper, retiring after 15 seasons on the U.S. Ski Team, made her farewell race unforgettable. Halfway down the course, she stopped to pick up her 3-year-old son and carried him through the gates to the finish line. And now, at 46, she is making history again.

Married to Mexican ski coach Federico Gaxiola, she acquired Mexican citizenship in 2014 and in 2015 came out of retirement to compete for Mexico. Since then, she’s represented Mexico at the PyeongChang and Beijing Olympics, astonishing many with her longevity. Now, Schleper is heading to Milano‑Cortina for her seventh Olympic Games and third representing Mexico. But this time, she’s not alone.

Her now teenage son, Lasse Federico Gaxiola, 17, also qualified to race for Mexico, and the two will share the Olympic slopes together. In interviews, Schleper has spoken about the pressure and pride Lasse feels.

“This is a lot of pressure for him, but he wants to achieve it. He’s already in his place, and he’s earning—or has earned—his place,” she said. “Láser is a kid who, his whole life, was up on skis.”

“He always came with me to my jobs because I’m a coach, and I took him to the mountain from the time he was four years old. He was in the cold, he was crying so he could come down, but in the end, he was already—he skis very well now, and he wants to do it for his mom and for his country, to go to the Olympic Games,” she added.

If Schleper and Gaxiola both race in Italy, it will make them the first mother-son duo in Winter Olympic history to compete together in the same sport.

