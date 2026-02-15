China Paid $14 Million to Silver Medalist and Other US-Born Athletes Before Winter Olympics: Report

Eileen Gu and her citizenship have been a major topic of debate for some time now. However, she tuned the noise out and embarked on her journey to make China proud again in the 2026 Winter Olympics. However, looks like she is being duly rewarded for her choice, as reports surfaced of some astonishing financial support coming her way.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Gu and her compatriot Zhu Yi were paid handsomely by China. As per the Beijing Municipal Sports Bureau, a combined payment of $6.6 million was made to both the athletes back in 2025. The official budget report also mentioned that the said payments were made for ‘striving for excellent results in qualifying for the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics.’ However, moments after the public report was posted online, Gu and Yi’s names were deleted to avoid any controversy.

This was not the only payment that the two US-born athletes received from China. In the past three years, both stars got paid a whopping $14 million for bringing glory to their nations.

Back in 2019, when Gu switched her allegiance from the USA to China, the Olympian stated that she wanted to inspire children from her own motherland. By playing in the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Gu surely kept her promise. After all, who wouldn’t be impressed with her after she pocketed a silver and a couple of gold medals for China?

Owing to her incredible success on the big stage, Gu has become overly popular for her online presence. Earning $23 million, the 22-year-old freestyle skier became the fourth-highest earning female athlete in 2025.

Apart from controversies surrounding her decision to represent China, another point of interest is whether she has given up her US citizenship. That’s because, according to the rules, China does not allow dual citizenship.

Meanwhile, keeping her Olympic-winning streak alive, Gu recently brushed shoulders with royalty.

Eileen Gu received royal acknowledgment following her Milano Cortina triumph

Gu just doesn’t seem to stop. Competing in the women’s freeski slopestyle final in Milano Cortina, the US-born Chinese star had an impressive outing. Taking an early lead, the 22-year-old was steadily striving toward the gold with a stellar 86.58. Unfortunately, Mathilde Gremaud came in with an 86.96 run to cause heartbreak for Gu.

Content with the silver medal, the Olympic gold medalist was thrilled to see the royal surprise waiting for her. Former Olympic equestrian, also an IOC member, Princess Anne from Britain acknowledged Gu’s performance. She shook hands with the Chinese athlete while also putting the silver medal around her neck.

Surely, despite all the controversies, Gu has been constantly making her mark on the biggest stage. Boasting a staggering net worth of $50 million, she has indeed succeeded in inspiring not only the Chinese athletes but also athletes all around the world.