Days After the Crans-Montana Tragedy, Skiing Community Unites With Heartfelt Message

For the rest of the world, it was a new beginning as they partied their way into the New Year. But for those celebrating at the ski-resort town of Crans-Montana, the night brought only grief and sorrow after a massive fire broke out in the Constellation bar, killing 40. Now the world mourns; the skiing community has come together with a heartfelt tribute to honor the deceased.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a video uploaded on X, a large group of skiers can be seen gathered at the base of a ski slope, all coming together to stand in a heart formation using their skis.

“United in grief. Crans-Montana and the entire skiing community paid tribute ‘to all the victims, to those who assist, help, and provide care’… A beautiful message at a moment of unparalleled tragedy for this mountain community in Switzerland,” read the caption.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the details that emerged regarding the fire have been heartbreaking. In a recent update, the authorities declared that the identities of all 40 victims have now been confirmed, while over a hundred partygoers remain injured.

They ranged from 14 years to 39 years old, with at least 15 victims under the age of 18, including 17-year-old golfing phenom Emanuele Galeppini. On Friday, the Italian Golf Federation confirmed his passing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Galeppini, who lived in Dubai, attended the Tommy Fleetwood Academy at Jumeirah Golf Estates, hosts of the DP World Tour Championship, and aspired to play golf in the U.S.

He was visiting Crans-Montana with his family and friends. The golfer was at the bar with two friends, who managed to escape the blaze but were later hospitalized.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Amongst those injured, as many as 119 suffered severe burns to their bodies, including another athlete who managed to escape and has been recovering in hospital.

Rising soccer player Tahirys dos Santos battles in hospital

Among the victims was 19-year-old soccer star Tahirys dos Santos, who played for French football club Metz FC. After being caught up in the blaze alongside his girlfriend and friends, dos Santos was airlifted to a hospital in Stuttgart, Germany.

ADVERTISEMENT

His agent, Christophe Hutteau, later told the press, “He was transferred last night (Thursday) to a specialized burns center in Stuttgart, Germany. The latest news I received was this morning (Friday) from Tahirys’s parents, who drove all night to be by their son’s side.”

But with the 19-year-old sustaining burns to 30% of his body, his recovery has been painful. However, his agent added that “the positive point is that his lungs, which were also affected, have improved considerably.”

Though dos Santos was a youth team player, he had recently made his debut with the senior side and even trained with the senior team at times, according to Metz manager Stephane Le Mignan.

ADVERTISEMENT

While dos Santos is now responsive, his girlfriend, who he went back to save from the fire, is also injured and currently in hospital. His friend, Eliot Thelen, a fellow soccer player who played for Pescara in Italy, was injured as well, though he only sustained minor burns on his hand.

As the world continues to mourn the tragedy, it remains heartening to hear of stories of recovery.