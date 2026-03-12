The Russian Cross-Country Ski Championships in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk have showcased brilliant performances, with three-time Olympic champion Alexander Bolshunov delivering commanding victories in the 10km time trial and freestyle sprint, while Veronika Stepanova claimed gold in the women’s skiathlon. However, during the 50km mass start event, attention shifted to an unexpected four-legged intruder that brought two skiing competitors crashing to the snow.

Polymarket Intel on X shared a video that showcased a dog that rushed onto the course during the women’s marathon and collided with a group of skiers moving at competitive speed. The animal appeared suddenly in front of the pack at one of the course sites, creating chaos among athletes who had no time to react or swerve.

Alina Kudisova was the first to fall after the dog ran directly into her path, losing her balance and tumbling to the snow with visible force. Arina Kusurgasheva, following closely behind, was unable to avoid the pileup and also went down in the confusion.

Kudisova, who was contending for a medal, began crying immediately after the fall, apparently injured and in visible distress. The skiing star was unable to rise quickly, as Kusurgasheva continued her own race.

Later, reports confirmed that Kudisova suffered a tailbone and back injury as she was rushed to medical care. All the motivation that she had prior to the event was for nothing, as she walked away without a medal around her neck.

While the recent incident at the Russian Cross-Country Ski Championships resulted in a collision that ended a skiing star’s race, perhaps the most famous instance of a canine course invasion occurred just last month.

Common canine encounter in skiing events

At the Milano Cortina Olympics, during the women’s cross-country team sprint qualification in Lago di Tesero, a two-year-old Czechoslovakian wolfdog named Nazgul escaped from his home and sprinted onto the course, joining skiers as they approached the finish line.

The dog, whose name references the dark servants from The Lord of the Rings, was captured by photo-finish cameras and proceeded to sniff at athletes after they crossed, creating a moment that delighted the spectators.

Greek skiing star Konstantina Charalampidou, who was also on the course, shared a candid view on this incident, stating, “I became famous with a dog that came across the finish line, and everyone wants to interview me now. He was chasing the camera that goes up and down the finish line. He was cute but not aggressive. I wanted to pet him, but I didn’t have the time and I couldn’t find him afterwards.”

Unlike the collision in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk that forced Alina Kudisova from the race, Nazgul’s Olympic debut resulted in no injuries and only a minor distraction.