Former Winter Olympic Medalist Left Devastated as Authority Decision Costs Milano Cortina Spot

oAt Milano Cortina, Austria and Switzerland will be sending 11 skiers, Italy 10, and France? Just seven. No wonder several of the country’s best skiers didn’t make the initial list. Among them was a 36-year-old alpine skier, a 2018 Olympic bronze medalist, who didn’t mince words about what he calls “disrespect for the athletes.”

Olympic hopeful Victor Muffat-Jeandet recently shared an emotional message on Instagram, critiquing the quota rules. “I’m currently 14th in the overall World Cup slalom standings. I haven’t finished outside the top 20 in any World Cup race for over a year. My sport has never been so competitive and high-level, and I could potentially have started with bib number 8 in the Olympic slalom… but I won’t be going to the Milano Cortina Olympics.”

The reason France initially received only seven men’s spots lies in the FIS Olympic Quota Allocation List, which ranks athletes based on World Cup points.

Countries are limited to 11 men and 11 women, and once a nation hits its cap, even top-ranked athletes are skipped so that spots can go to other countries and ensure wider representation. Even though France had multiple skiers ranked in the top 20, only those who fit within the seven-place cap initially got spots.

Victor Muffat-Jeandet also revealed the emotional toll of the wait. “You shut out the media and casual conversations, stay in your bubble, focused on the sport, telling yourself that it’s not entirely true and that the situation will change. But finally, everything was confirmed last night…”

Beyond the disappointment, he pointed out what he called a “total sporting aberration.”

“The Olympics award points for the World Cup start list, so I’m going to lose points in a race I’m not even allowed to run, and probably drop out of the top 15 and lose the coveted bib numbers I’ve been fighting for for years… it’s a never-ending cycle.”

He also highlighted structural issues with the quota system itself. Smaller skiing nations often secure spots even if their athletes are far lower ranked, while top skiers from powerhouse countries are left out. He lamented that athletes are no longer the priority, saying the current model seems to put politics and spectacle above performance and effort.

“How could such a model have been validated and approved at all levels – governing bodies, federations, and decision-makers (mostly from our sporting world)?What a shame, what disrespect for the athletes and staff who dedicate their entire lives to achieving their dreams. They are always the ones who pay the price in the end.”

Despite the setback, he remains determined to continue his career. He emphasized that his sporting life won’t end in 2026 and plans to keep pursuing his path, even if the Olympics play a smaller role this time.

He also expressed support for his fellow athletes, celebrating those who earned their spots and the joy of being able to enjoy the sport alongside them.

“Even though this situation has been terrible, pitting us against each other across different disciplines, which are now different sports and different worlds…I will remain the biggest supporter of my skiing friends. They earned their qualification through their sporting achievements. I am lucky enough to enjoy my dream every day with them, and that is what is most important to me in my life.”

Victor Muffat‑Jeandet captioned the post: “Fight for your dreams!” But his Milano Cortina Olympic hopes are not entirely over yet.

Eighth spot opens door, but French skiers face tough road to Milano Cortina

Following the original seven slots in Milano Cortina, the French Olympic Committee acquired an extra slot when Norway gave up one of its slots. That additional place provides the chance that some of the initially left-out athletes such as Victor Muffat-Jeandet still get an opportunity to join the Olympic team. But it won’t be easy for him.

With top skiers like Alexis Pinturault and Thibaut Favrot also absent from the first list, only one of the three could still be added to the French team.

Their fate now depends on performances in Schladming, Austria, where the giant slalom took place on Tuesday, January 27, and the slalom is scheduled for Wednesday, January 28.

So far, Switzerland’s Loic Meillard won the men’s giant slalom, while French skier Alban Elezi Cannaferina finished on the podium in third. All eyes are now on the slalom race, which could be decisive for the final allocation of the eighth quota spot. The official confirmation will come immediately after the slalom concludes.

Meanwhile, the complex FIS quota system, designed to give athletes from as many nations as possible a chance to compete, has frustrated federations across Europe. Many top-level racers have been sidelined.

Austria’s men’s head coach, Marko Pfeifer, criticized the system, saying, “This issue was raised in a coaches’ meeting, and some literally said that this allocation is utter bullshit.”

Even athletes who were selected are aware of the system’s quirks. “It doesn’t make any sense, but that’s how it is. The rules of the game have been known for a while, so we have to deal with it,” said Clement Noëe, who made the Milano Cortina team despite the controversy.