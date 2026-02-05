Injured Lindsey Vonn Finds Comfort in Special Item Amidst Olympics Return

The entire skiing world was looking forward to Lindsey Vonn’s return to the Winter Olympics. However, just a few days ago, on January 30, during a warmup ahead of the Crans-Montana World Cup, the skier had a crash. She suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), some bone bruising, and damage to her meniscus. While she has confirmed her presence at the Games despite the injury, Vonn has found a more personal comfort item before the event.

Recently, as seen on her Instagram story, the 41-year-old returned to the mountain town of Cortina d’Ampezzo. It is a place where she holds 12 World Cup wins. So, rather than depending on any special medical care, she went for a simple Margherita pizza served at the ‘Cinque Torri’ restaurant. “The VONN,” she wrote in her IG story, and added, “This is going to make me feel better.”

The pizzeria, often known as “Home of Skiers,” has been close to Vonn, who has visited many times, making it one of her familial places. “Lindsey always comes here, every year, and always orders the Margherita pizza,” restaurant manager Francesco Ghedina said.

He added, “Usually at 18.25, before we open, she knocks or goes into the kitchen, we make her a Margherita, she eats it quickly – usually with her dog – so we wait a bit. When we open, she slips out from the kitchen door so nobody can see her. I mean, by now these are unspoken agreements; it’s kind of nice that way.” However, there’s a unique story tied to the pizza.

Francesco admitted that at first, he didn’t want to change the food item’s name, but since Vonn confirmed her comeback to the Olympics, he thought, “‘I’ll dedicate the pizza to her.’ She deserves it.” This kind gesture from the restaurant manager comes after an athlete who’s pushing herself to the pinnacle of the sport despite being 41 years old.

Lindsey Vonn’s strong mentality prevailed once again

For someone like Lindsey Vonn, her Olympics comeback was looking bright with two World Cup wins and multiple podiums in the skiing season. However, the specific crash she experienced in late January this year sparked concerns among Winter Games fans, casting doubt on her ambition.

Vonn, though, announced that she would continue to ski despite the ruptured ACL. “We have been doing extensive therapy, been consulting with doctors, been in the gym, and today, I went skiing, and considering how my knee feels. I feel stable, I feel strong, my knee is not swollen, and with the help of a knee brace, I am confident that I can compete on Sunday,” she told the press at Cortina d’Ampezzo on Tuesday afternoon.

The way she was performing throughout the season, Vonn had become the favorite for the gold medal. However, with that injury, it becomes more of a physical factor even with her resilient mentality.

The 41-year-old acknowledged the challenging circumstances prior to the Games, stating, “I know my chances were before the crash, and I know my chances aren’t the same as it stands today, but I know there is still a chance. And as long as there’s a chance, I will try.” She isn’t done, and her goals are still fixed on that Olympic medal.