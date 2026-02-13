Lindsey Vonn Announces More Surgery Plans in Latest Update From Milan Olympics

What was supposed to be a triumphant comeback for Lindsey Vonn at the Milan Olympics turned into a nightmare in a matter of seconds. The 41-year-old skiing legend saw herself lying motionless on the Olympia delle Tofane course’s snow, wailing in pain, sustaining a tibia fracture that required her to be airlifted by helicopter. Then came multiple surgeries, and there’s another update that she shared with her fans.

From her hospital bed in Treviso, Vonn opened up about the support that she has received in the past days following the crash, and also provided a major update on further surgeries that her body will require. “Hey guys, I just wanted to give you a little update and say thank you so much to everyone that has been sending me flowers and letters and sharks, stuffed animals. It’s just been so amazing and really helped me a lot. It’s been quite a hard few days in the hospital here,” she said.

“I’m finally feeling more like myself, but I have a long, long way to go. Tomorrow I’ll have another surgery and hopefully that goes well and then I can potentially leave and go back home, which point I will need another surgery. I still don’t know exactly what that entails yet until I get some better imaging, but it’s kind of where I am right now.”

