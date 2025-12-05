Lindsey Vonn Brings Tom Brady & Lewis Hamilton Into the Mix as She Sets Sights on Winter Olympics

Seven years after her retirement announcement, Lindsey Vonn, one of the most decorated alpine skiers in history, is officially stepping back into the start gate. The 2010 Olympic downhill gold medalist had already hinted at a possible return in 2024, teasing fans with training clips and renewed motivation. But now, it’s actually happening. As Vonn prepares to take on the snow once again, she has brought along some motivation from savants in their own fields, Lewis Hamilton and Tom Brady.

Taking to Instagram and collaborating with RedBulletin, Vonn shared a video highlighting her comeback at the St. Moritz downhill race on December 12, 2025. She returned to Alpine skiing earlier in March at the World Cup, becoming the oldest woman ever to podium at the event. But this time, the stakes are higher as she aspires to become the oldest woman to podium at the Alpine Olympics, an achievement she has already accomplished.

“I think this comeback is really just about me having a second chance at doing something that I love. But I also realize that the message is much bigger than just myself. I will be 41 when the Olympics come around, and I already had the record for the oldest Alpine Olympic medalist at 33. [Tom] Brady can do it. Lewis Hamilton can do it. I can do it. Anyone can do it.”

Tom Brady is already 48 years old and has enough comeback stories for eons, after multiple gaps in between. Yet Brady is not giving up as he has an expensive skiing hobby. He often studies Vonn’s techniques and adapts to them while he takes on a slope, maybe even eyeing a shot at Alpine glory. Meanwhile, Hamilton has been nailing laps and finish lines faster as a 40-year-old than young brass. But Lewis Hamilton was already impressed with Vonn. Following her podium finish at the World Cup in March 2025, the British car racer shared the winning moment through his Instagram Story.

“Epic!! Knew you could do it and am so proud of you 🙌.”

Vonn has already started flexing her ski boards at St. Moritz. She showcased a few visuals of her recent session in Switzerland with her 2.6M Instagram followers.

“Training in St Moritz was ⛽️🔥. Cannot wait to race here next week!!! 🇨🇭❤️💃🏼.”

In case you’re wondering, Vonn didn’t stay idle during her retirement. She built the Lindsey Vonn Foundation, an official non-profit foundation aiming to empower girls from underserved communities. She grew her business and enjoyed her time away from skiing. Through a previous Instagram post, she claimed that she’s a strong woman who loves to ski. Going downhill at 80mph at 41 years of age might seem like a crazy plan, but not to her.

However, some of her fellow athletes took a stance against her return following her partial knee replacement surgery.

Lindsey Vonn faced resistance from professionals upon her return

Everyone did not welcome Vonn’s comeback. As news of her return spread, several former champions and industry voices questioned the wisdom of attempting elite downhill skiing after a robot-assisted unicompartmental knee arthroplasty. While the procedure replaced only part of her knee, experts warned that even the highest-tech implants have limits. Prosthetic components can wear down under the heavy forces of downhill racing. Combined with the fact that Vonn is now entering her 40s, some feared that the risks outweighed the reward.

The skepticism also came from within the skiing community. Austrian Olympic champion Michaela Dorfmeister delivered one of the harshest takes. Her comments highlighted a widespread concern about the physical demands of downhill skiing, knowing fully well that it can become disastrous.

“She should see a psychologist. Does she want to kill herself?”

Additionally, former World Cup overall champion Pirmin Zurbriggen echoed a different kind of concern, suggesting Vonn’s return was rooted in something deeper than athletic ambition – possibly an identity crisis or a midlife one.

“I have the feeling that Vonn hasn’t recognized the meaning and purpose of her other life in recent years. She has probably suffered from no longer being a celebrated champion.”

But Vonn pushed back strongly against these assumptions. She made it clear that her comeback was not about fame, legacy, or external validation, but about passion. Vonn emphasized that fulfillment and purpose were not missing from her life. She also reminded critics that she was fully aware of the risks.

“It’s not like I lack fulfillment. I don’t lack purpose, I don’t lack joy. I have all the things that I need in my life. Even though I’ve been through a lot of sh-t, I’m lucky enough to do what I love one more time.”

The situation is not much different when you draw parallels to tennis ATP pro Thanasi Kokkinakis who made a conscious decision to put himself under the knife for a “risky” surgery, one that has never been attempted before just because he knew he had to have a “crack” at it. “Why not be the first?” Kokkinakis was the first to treat his pectoral muscle rupture with a transplant from his Achilles tendon. He, like Vonn, is eyeing a comeback for the 2026 season.

Despite the criticism, Vonn remains focused on her path forward. Her comeback represents a blend of medical innovation, personal resilience, and a deep desire to reconnect with the sport that defined much of her life. And while her knee replacement and age present undeniable challenges, Vonn’s determination to defy expectations has once again reminded the sporting world why she is one of the most compelling figures in alpine skiing.