Lindsey Vonn Confirms ACL Injury to Announce Winter Olympics Gold Medal Hope

Lindsey Vonn’s fifth Olympics could be over before it begins. After all, her crash during the World Cup downhill in Crans‑Montana looked serious, especially for a skier who had already faced over 15 major injuries. Fans waited in suspense for an update, and when Vonn provided one, it seemed that not all hope is lost.

The bad news was that the 41-year-old did indeed rupture her ACL in her left knee, along with some bone bruising. While the severity of such an injury would immediately remove any other athlete out of contention, Vonn is not just any other athlete.

“We have been doing extensive therapy, been consulting with doctors, been in the gym, and today, I went skiing, and considering how my knee feels,” said Vonn, “I feel stable, I feel strong, my knee is not swollen, and with the help of a knee brace, I am confident that I can compete on Sunday.”

She added, “I know my chances were before the crash, and I know my chances aren’t the same as it stands today, but I know there is still a chance. And as long as there’s a chance, I will try.”

With an almost defiant mindset, she’s already looking ahead to the full Olympic schedule. Vonn still plans to compete in all her events: downhill, super-G, and the new team combined event.

“My intention is to ski everything. . I mean, I’ll finish the season if I can. But I don’t know, I can’t tell you that until I know I have the downhill training run and see how I feel,” she said. But even with her goals clear, the reality of skiing with a torn ACL is a huge challenge.

“I should be OK, but I can’t more into it until I get into some of the bigger turns and then we’ll see,” she continued.

Surgery will eventually be necessary, but for now, her focus is entirely on competing in Italy. “The Olympics are the only thing I’m thinking about right now and every day my knee has gotten better. If my knee is not stable, I can’t compete, but so far, so good, “she said.

This is a developing story…