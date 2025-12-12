Lindsey Vonn’s Record-Breaking Comeback at 41 Comes With a Steph Curry Twist

Lindsey Vonn, the alpine skiing legend at 41, made a memorable comeback to the winner’s circle with a nice twist. After totally crushing the women’s downhill at the FIS World Cup in St. Moritz, Switzerland, the 2010 Olympic champion checked out the results board, let out a joyful scream, and celebrated by doing basketball superstar Stephen Curry’s famous “night-night” gesture.

According to Olympics.com, she mentioned, “It felt so good. I don’t have to drive at the limit and I’m still fast and driving cleanly.” This statement shows a skier who has swapped out raw aggression for a more precise and experienced approach, marking an important shift as she aims for her fifth Olympic appearance at the Milano Cortina 2026 Games.

Vonn really nailed it out there, finishing the Corviglia course with a winning time of 1:29.63. She was almost a full second ahead of her closest competitor, Austria’s Magdalena Egger, by 0.98 seconds to be precise.

This incredible margin is pretty rare in elite downhill racing and marked her immediate comeback as a strong contender. That win was a big deal! It was her 83rd career World Cup victory and her first one since March 2018, breaking a long drought of seven years, eight months, and 28 days.

Imago March 23, 2025, Sun Valley, Idaho, USA: US, Downhill skier LINDSEY VONN stands on the podium and sheds a tear and celebrates as she wins a silver medal, at the women s Super-G event at the Audi FIS Ski World Cup in Sun Valley Idaho, USA, 2025. Sun Valley USA – ZUMAl181 20250323_zsp_l181_099 Copyright: xMelissaxLevinx

At 41, she made history by becoming the oldest alpine skier to win a World Cup race, regardless of gender. She’s got reasons for making this late-career comeback that go beyond just wanting to achieve something for herself.

In interviews, Vonn has talked about her return as part of a bigger conversation on how athletes can stay strong over the years, mentioning other top athletes who have pushed back against the usual age expectations.

Still on top of their game even if they are old like Lindsey Vonn

Whenever people ask about her competing at her age, Lindsey Vonn often brings up Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champ who snagged a title at 43, and Lewis Hamilton, the Formula One legend who’s still a powerhouse in his 40s.

“I think this comeback is really just about me having a second chance at doing something that I love. But I also realize that the message is much bigger than just myself. I will be 41 when the Olympics come around, and I already had the record for the oldest Alpine Olympic medalist at 33. [Tom] Brady can do it. Lewis Hamilton can do it. I can do it. Anyone can do it,” she shared her thoughts in a social media video.

Can you believe Tom Brady is already 48? He’s got a treasure trove of comeback stories, especially after all those breaks he’s taken in between! He just never gives up! In the meantime, Hamilton’s been snagging podium finishes and even winning races, all while being 40 years old.

This F1 season has been a bit rough for the Brit, but he’s managed to push through the challenges. The F1 circuit is always changing, and there are plenty of talented rookies out there who could easily take the spot of anyone who’s just a few hundredths of a second slower. So, the Scuderia Ferrari driver hanging himself out there, while delivering great output, is surely an achievement itself.

After her podium finish at the World Cup in March 2025, Hamilton took to his Instagram Story to share the exciting moment, saying, “Epic!! Knew you could do it and am so proud of you 🙌.” This kind of support really pulls them toward success. With the clocks ticking, Vonn is just buzzing with excitement for her return to the Olympic stage!