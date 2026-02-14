Lindsey Vonn’s Return Trip to USA Confirmed After Multiple Surgeries

Not one, not two, but multiple surgeries were required to repair the damage that Lindsey Vonn sustained in a devastating crash on the Olympia delle Tofane course. And on Saturday, she delivered the news her supporters had been waiting to hear.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Surgery went well today! Thankfully I will be able to finally go back to the US! Once I’m back I will give you more updates and info about my injury….” Vonn announced on Instagram. This marked a significant progress in what has been an agonizing week since the crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

The medical procedures began right after the 41-year-old was rushed to Ca’ Foncello hospital in Treviso. Her first surgery was performed to stabilize her leg, followed by the second one to prevent swelling and maintain blood flow. Details of her third surgery weren’t mentioned, but the constant updates that she provided through her social media gave fans hope for her recovery.

However, this time, she didn’t just confirm her return trip to the United States; the woman who has dominated her sport for two decades directly addressed the wave of sympathy that has washed over social media since her crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have been reading a lot of messages and comments saying that what has happened to me makes them sad. Please, don’t be sad. Empathy, love and support I welcome with an open heart, but please not sadness or sympathy. I hope instead it gives you strength to keep fighting, because that is what I am doing and that is what I will continue to do. Always,” she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“When I think back on my crash, I didn’t stand in the starting gate unaware of the potential consequences. I knew what I was doing. I chose to take a risk. Every skier in that starting gate took the same risk. Because even if you are the strongest person in the world, the mountain always holds the cards.”

In skiing, crashes are pretty common. However, the injuries vary from simple to even life-threatening. Lindsey Vonn, who raced with a ‘100%’ torn ACL, didn’t think about the results, but she wanted to compete. And that particular injury she sustained a week before the Olympics wasn’t even the reason behind her crash. 13 seconds later, on her run, the American got her arm hooked on the gate, which made her twist and lose control.

ADVERTISEMENT

This resulted in the crash that left the entire venue numb, as she was immediately airlifted. Vonn mentioned that she “was stronger physically in that moment than I have been often in the past.” She added, “Certainly stronger than I was when I ended career in 2019 where I got a bronze medal in the World Championships. And mentally…. Mentally I was perfect. Clear, focused, hungry, aggressive yet completely calm…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The 41-year-old reflected on her skiing season, mentioning the two World Cup wins she achieved before the Milan Olympics. “But just because I was ready, that didn’t guarantee me anything. Nothing in life is guaranteed. That’s the gamble of chasing your dreams, you might fall but if you don’t try you’ll never know,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The final part of her social media post included a plea to her millions of fans, as she wrote, “So please, don’t feel sad. The ride was worth the fall. When I close my eyes at night I don’t have regrets and the love I have for skiing remains. I am still looking forward to the moment when I can stand on the top of the mountain once more. And I will. 💪🏻❤️”

However, throughout this surgery journey, Vonn has been accompanied by her family, who have been her support system.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lindsey Vonn’s sister was visibly emotional

Following Lindsey Vonn’s multiple surgeries, her sister Karin Kildow sent a message of support via her social media with a carousel of photos from the hospital.

“Can’t quite explain the emotional range of this week. But it really gave me an important perspective, I realized that whether it ends up the best scenario or the worst scenario, the common thread is that after it’s all done, we end up in a similar place, surrounded by friends and family, and life continues on,” the American skier’s sister wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We laugh and cry and celebrate no matter what life throws at us. I really believe everything happens for a reason, and there will be a silver lining even when it’s hard to see at first. Thank you to everyone who sent beautiful messages of support publicly and privately. Beyond proud of you @lindseyvonn… we are all here for you no matter what ❤️”

Well, Karin watched her sister crash at the Olympia delle Tofane course. And at that moment, when Vonn got airlifted to further medical care, her family members had no idea what was about to come, as revealed in the interviews that came after.

It was a scary moment, as the fear of the unknown shrouded them. So, as Vonn prepares to leave Italy, she does so with her legacy not diminished but enhanced, owing to her resilience.