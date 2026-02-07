Lindsey Vonn Shows Major Training Changes as Skiing Performance Backs Up Coach’s Statement

Two to four weeks. That’s how long it takes to return to ‘light’ daily activities after an ACL tear. But Lindsey Vonn didn’t have all that time. Just nine days after she completely tore her ACL in a crash, she is scheduled to appear in her first of three Winter Games races. Now, that race is down to tomorrow. So how is she holding up just 24 hours before the Olympics?

Honestly, pretty impressive. Vonn’s now recorded a successful Saturday training run, just one day before the final race is scheduled to happen. NBC’s official X handle even dropped a glimpse of this practice, where Vonn successfully concluded the run with a time of 1:38.28.

The NBC commentator reflected on her run and analyzed how Lindsey Vonn managed to find a nice line and maintained her speed thoroughly while pulling off a clean run while gliding down the slope.

This marks a huge change in her training performance. The Saturday practice time was two seconds faster than her Friday training time on the Olympia delle Tofane downhill course, where she touched 84 mph despite having a brace on. Clearly, she is getting more comfortable as changes in her speed and technique are catching the eye.

Pretty happy with how she’s performed, Lindsey Vonn’s coach predicted, “This is as ready as she [Vonn] will be and I believe that she has a good chance at being top 3.”

But shortly after this great performance, things turned fiery as Lindsey Vonn lost her cool over an opinion.

Mental Performance & Leadership Coach, Grey Graber shared his take on Lindsey Vonn’s form and the current injury scenario in a recent article with USA Today.

Vonn blatantly expressed dissatisfaction with it, “I’m sorry Greg but this is a very odd opinion piece. The pain and suffering is the point? I’m searching for meaning? Why am I taking risk “at my age?” This ageism stuff is getting really old.”

“My life does not revolve around ski racing. I am a woman that loves to ski. I don’t have an identity issue, I know exactly who I am. I was retired for 6 years and I have an amazing life. I don’t need to ski, but I love to ski.”

“I came all this way for one final Olympics and I’m going to go and do my best, ACL or no. It’s as simple as that. And respectfully, if you don’t know the story, it might be best not to make assumptions,” Vonn wrote.

In the past few days, there have been varied opinions about Vonn’s injury. Emergency and sports medicine specialist Dr. Yana Klein even warned, “She [Vonn] might blow out her knee entirely. At these racing speeds, the knee may simply not be stable enough to compete safely.”

But Vonn’s determined, she isn’t letting this one slip through her fingers. She’s been back in the gym, engaging herself in core exercises, weight training, and even lunges while donning a knee brace.

In less than 24 hours, the final showdown will begin in the Tofane Alpine Skiing Center. The women’s downhill final is scheduled to kick off from 5:30 am ET on February 8, 2026.

And with 12 consecutive wins in Cortina, if there’s anyone who knows the nitty-gritty of thus course, its Vonn. And well, this is exactly what her coach had predicted to happen 2 days back, and now, she’s already living up to it.

Coach’s words Lindsey Vonn prove right

Doctors have seemingly not been supporting Vonn’s decision to compete after the ACL tear and the knee injury. But just 2 days before the final competition, Vonn’s double Olympic champion coach reassured, “I spoke briefly with her, but looking at the ski, it was symmetrical. I didn’t see any difference between the two legs. She is there, well and safe.”

Coach further added, “She made a mistake downstairs, but we can sort that out before the race. As long as the skiing and knees are fine. It was a good day.”

Despite the ACL tear that almost sidelined his mentee, the coach has full faith that Vonn would manage to secure a podium place finish.

“Yes, I think so. We have to stay confident, and I truly believe in her,” he said.

Now, with just hours to go for Vonn to participate in the women’s downhill, the skiing realm can’t wait to witness the legend add another feather to her crown. She is also positive about participating in the Super-G on February 12 and the team combined competition.