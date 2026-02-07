Lindsey Vonn Slams Disrespectful Comment After Her Decision to Compete With ACL: “Don’t Have an Identity Issue”

Everything was looking well for Lindsey Vonn right before her crash in Crans-Montana on January 30. Fast forward to a week, and the 41-year-old is already looking motivated despite her ACL injury, as she recently completed her practice runs on the Italian slopes. However, on the eve of her race, Vonn found herself defending not just her knee but herself.

USA Today’s Greg Graber shared his opinion piece on X, and Vonn’s tolerance level didn’t hold her back. “I’m sorry Greg but this is a very odd opinion piece. The pain and suffering is the point? I’m searching for meaning? Why am I taking risk ‘at my age?’ This ageism stuff is getting really old,” she said.

“My life does not revolve around ski racing. I am a woman that loves to ski. I don’t have an identity issue, I know exactly who I am. I was retired for 6 years and I have an amazing life. I don’t need to ski, but I love to ski. I came all this way for one final Olympics and I’m going to go and do my best, ACL or no. It’s as simple as that.”

Graber pondered why Vonn would risk “long-term physical repercussions” to compete “way past” her athletic prime at the age of 41. Drawing from his experience with elite athletes, he suggested many “base most of their self-worth on their athletic performance” and can struggle to cultivate an identity beyond the sport. And this particular comment didn’t sit well with her.

Lindsey Vonn has seen Olympic glory in her career already, following her medals in the 2010 Vancouver Games and the 2018 PyeongChang Games. And World Cups? She has 84! Her stellar career has also seen her getting injured various times, and despite her being 41, she isn’t backing off. She came back from her retirement with a single goal, and nothing or no one can stop her.

“And respectfully, if you don’t know the story, it might be best not to make assumptions,” she added. Vonn’s comeback journey has been surrounded by criticism, but she has proven many wrong with her two World Cup wins and multiple podium performances that have come during her current campaign. And this ACL injury isn’t going to make her quit the event.

Well, her performance during the training sessions at the Olympia delle Tofane downhill course speaks for itself.

Lindsey Vonn has her eyes locked on that Olympic medal

74 mph…that was Lindsey Vonn’s top speed during the recent practice session at the Olympia delle Tofane downhill course. The women’s downhill event is on February 8, and she is looking fierce. However, a certain sports medicine doctor had a question for her on social media, to which she also had a perfect reply.

Giving an update on her ACL injury, she said, “lol thanks doc. My ACL was fully functioning until last Friday. Just because it seems impossible to you doesn’t mean it’s not possible. And yes, my ACL is 100% ruptured. Not 80% or 50%. It’s 100% gone.”

The Milano Cortina Winter Olympics might be her last dance, and a single injury won’t stop her from achieving her goals. Just a couple of days ago, she was seen doing strength training, core exercises, and even weighted lunges, and she wrote, “I’m not giving up 💪🏻 working as hard as I can to make it happen!”

So, in the training session, Vonn clocked a time of 80.78 seconds to rank third among the 44 participants, and her performance shows that while being injured, the American skier isn’t slowing down for anyone.