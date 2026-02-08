Lindsey Vonn Suffers Horrifying Crash as She Screams in Pain at Downhill Finals

The atmosphere at the start of the women’s downhill in Cortina d’Ampezzo was electric, charged with anticipation for one of the most remarkable comebacks in Olympic history. 41-year-old Lindsey Vonn had battled back from nearly six years of retirement and was set to compete at her fifth Games despite suffering from a complete ACL rupture.

With Bib No. 13 on her back, Vonn pushed out of the gate on the iconic Olympia delle Tofane course under perfect bluebird skies. However, her run was over in a devastating flash. Seconds after starting, before even reaching the first course marker, Vonn lost control and crashed hard. She lay motionless and screamed in pain on the slope as the stunned crowd in Cortina fell silent.

This is a developing report…