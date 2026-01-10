Lindsey Vonn Takes Risk at World Championships to Create History Before Winter Olympics

Carving through the fresh snow in Zauchensee, Lindsey Vonn secured her 84th World Cup win in her career in style. This marks her second downhill victory in the current season and is a testament to her resilience right before the Milano-Cortina Olympic Games. Just a few weeks ahead of the major competition, she looks sharp and has also revealed the reason behind her impressive victory.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As reported by fis-ski.com, the 41-year-old opened up on the high-risk, high-reward strategy, saying, “The coaches were a little bit hesitant on going that tight, because it’s really easy to go too straight and then you’re in trouble. In general I thought the speeds were pretty low, so that’s why I felt I was able to take the risk.”

She further explained her mentality behind this massive win, adding, “I felt within myself, I didn’t feel like I was doing anything crazy, but definitely it was a much different line than everyone else was taking, and that’s why I was able to ski a little bit faster than the rest.”

ADVERTISEMENT

So, the conditions in Zauchensee were far from ideal. There was heavy snow, which caused the race to be shortened by the officials. This also forced Friday’s second practice run to be canceled. However, at the race, it was all on Vonn to make decisions.

Imago foto IPP/Giovanni Auletta /Pentaphoto Altenmarkt Zauchensee AUT 10/01/2026 coppa del mondo di sci alpino 2025/2026 discesa libera nella foto Lindsey Vonn USA italy ITALY PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxITAxFRAxJPN Copyright: xR4924_italyphotopressx

“I honestly thought with my start number I had no chance because there’s so much snow and there wasn’t really a track at number six,” Vonn said post-race. “I thought I had to risk a lot with my line to really stay in the hunt, so I just swung really hard. I’m happy with the way I executed. I think that’s the most important thing I’m taking away from today.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite all the risks involved, Vonn took her chances. A single mistake could’ve resulted in a big crash, and it could’ve ended her Olympic aspirations too, but the American went on and secured her 84th World Cup victory. Her resilient mindset is also something that inspires many athletes who are nearing her age.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Lindsey Vonn’s influence is widespread throughout the globe

Recently, British freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, who made his comeback in May 2025, retired after Beijing 2022, opened up about the influence that Lindsey Vonn has over athletes like him. “I was thinking about (making a comeback) too, but then seeing her make that decision, she’s even older than I am, and then come back and get a (World Cup podium) in her first year back was really impressive and inspiring,” he said.

Just a few months before Kenworthy made his comeback, Vonn achieved a second-place finish in the super-G at the World Cup Finals in Sun Valley. It was an emotional moment for the American, who was seen shedding tears during the podium ceremony. But for someone like the Brit, this was his fuel for motivation.

“I feel like I was already leaning in that direction, but it gave me that extra nudge towards feeling like I should do it, I should go for it. She continues to inspire me. It’s pretty cool,” he added. Vonn inspired him to get back to the professional scene, and he now makes himself ready for his fourth, and final Olympic Games.