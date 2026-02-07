Lindsey Vonn’s Teammate Makes Alarming Comment on Team USA’s Skiing Gold Medal Race

Just a week before the 2026 Winter Olympics, Lindsey Vonn faced a major setback at Crans-Montana. She ruptured her ACL. Adding to that, she also injured her knee following the brutal fall. Doctors suggested she keep away from the slopes. However, going against all odds, Vonn has decided to participate in the games. But as it turns out, concern about her comeback is no longer coming only from doctors, the media, or rivals. Rather, it’s coming from within Team USA.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

American ski-racer and Olympian, Breezy Johnson, while talking to Sports Illustrated’s journalist, Pat Forde, said, “I watched her knee kind of cave in off of one of those rolls, and I think everybody kind of gasped a little bit. Obviously, it’s how it goes, and I’m maybe the only person on this slope that’s ever actually tried it with a torn ACL. So I know that it’s quite difficult off those jumps. So yeah, I wish her the best, and I’m glad she’s down safe.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pat Forde himself further added, “Vonn did not speak to reporters on her way out. That was expected, btw.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ignoring the doctors’ warnings, Vonn has been gearing up to participate in the women’s downhill this Sunday. Furthermore, she even improved her timing since her last training run and clocked 1:38.28 on Saturday. However, her teammate still seems doubtful about her current physical condition. As an athlete, Johnson definitely knows the course difficulty and race-speed forces. Thus, the skepticism and tension coming in from Vonn’s peers are indeed raising concerns.

However, amid this, Winter Olympics legend Apolo Ohno had a different opinion to share. 8-time Olympic medalist added, “Lindsey’s knee held together by American string cheese and titanium, and she’s still going to smash that mountain.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Amid all the debacles surrounding Vonn’s form and physical condition, she is not ready to bow down.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lindsey Vonn lashes out at fans doubting her despite serious concerns from doctors

While it generally takes 9 to 10 months to recover from a 100% ruptured ACL, Vonn did not have even 9 days to get back on track. Thus, when Lindsey Vonn ruptured her ACL ahead of the Winter Olympics, very few thought that she had a chance. Well, one has to remember that coming back from retirement while in her 40s, Vonn is no ordinary athlete. Trying to defy the odds, the 41-year-old recently had a stern message for anyone having a hint of doubt about her participation.

One of the fan posts pointed out that Vonn had a brace on to support her ACL during her practice. Thus, she will not have the same luxury while competing and might experience significant difficulties in the process. Thankfully, Vonn was not the one to back down.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago CORTINA, press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz LINDSEY VONN POST INJURY, IN THE PHOTO PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxITA Copyright: xFRANCESCAxVIECELIx/xipa-agency.netx/xFRANCESCAxVIECELIx IPA_Agency_IPA70923267

Updating her fans about the same, the 41-year-old said, “lol thanks doc. My ACL was fully functioning until last Friday. Just because it seems impossible to you doesn’t mean it’s not possible. And yes, my ACL is 100% ruptured. Not 80% or 50%. It’s 100% gone.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Surely, Vonn has, time and again, proved everyone wrong. Back when she retired at 34, Vonn had 82 World Cup wins. Following her knee surgery, she came back stronger than ever. However, despite the alpine skiing legend trying to create history in Milano Cortina, several doctors have issued their takes on the severity of Vonn’s injury.

For example, Dr. Brian Sutterer, a renowned Sports Medicine doctor, opined, “There’s a very important aspect of this that we don’t know —What was the state of her ACL before the crash last week? What she is doing now would not be nearly as surprising in an elite athlete whose knee was already functioning like the ACL was torn at baseline.”

He further added, “Also, someone with a prior tear or surgery may not experience as much swelling or pain with a repeat injury. Bottom line: I don’t think this was a fresh, bread-and-butter ACL tear like everyone is assuming.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As a matter of fact, the 41-year-old might look confident on the surface, but her crash was pretty serious. Back on January 30, 2026, when Vonn crashed into the safety netting in Crans-Montana, her fans’ hearts skipped a beat. The situation was so concerning that she had to be airlifted to the hospital. Now, with the ultimate showdown waiting to kick off in less than 24 hours, only time will tell how the narrative finally unfolds.