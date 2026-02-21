Mikaela Shiffrin Clears Up Today Show Slip Up After Olympic Gold Medal Celebrations

Mikaela Shiffrin finally returned to the top of an Olympic podium after eight long years, and the ensuing celebration was truly unique. And when she was interviewed during a Today show, the American skier accidentally let an f-bomb slip. But in the days that followed, as the clip went viral, Shiffrin sought to provide some context for her slip-up.

“I am not going to lie, winning an Olympic gold medal, having your first espresso martini, and then doing morning talk shows the next morning is a tough combination and usually leads to swearing on national live television,” Siffrin told Kylie Kelce. “Well, I’m really happy to be here talking about it because I was hoping that as soon as possible you could just like drop an f-bomb.”

Kelce was on board with the sentiment and went on with the skier’s emotions, stating, “For f***ing sure.”

While Mikaela Shiffrin was discussing the moment she shared with her late father, Jeff, Shiffrin’s emotions got the better of her. In the middle of a heartfelt sentence, she swore on live TV.

“There’s definitely been a spiritual journey I’ve been on the last year. I just, I don’t know, I took a moment and I said…f***ing…S—!…Oh my God, I’m so sorry.”

The reaction of the hosts, Hoda Kotb, Carson Daly, and Craig Melvin, was that they burst into laughter, quickly reassuring her.

“We got you! We’ll pay the fine,” Kotb said, referencing the FCC broadcasting rules. Even Melvin added, “We know what you meant. We know what you meant. You’re wearing gold! It’s okay. It’s okay. She’s just like us!”

Shiffrin later took to X to embrace the memeification of her moment, stating, “So…I hear espresso martinis and f-bombs on live TV are trending?!” And her gold medal run was just amazing.

Mikaela Shiffrin’s performance caught everyone’s eyes

The Beijing Games in 2022 were a disappointment for Mikaela Shiffrin, who wasn’t able to bask in Olympic glory. With redemption on her bucket list, she came to Milan and delivered.

At first, it was slow. She placed 11th in the giant slalom and then came fourth with teammate Johnson in the team’s event. However, she remained determined for the women’s slalom.

With a combined time of 1:39.10, she obliterated the competition, as she finished 1.50 seconds ahead of Switzerland’s Camille Rast, who took silver, followed by Sweden’s Anna Swenn, who claimed bronze.

Immediately, this accolade caught her fiancé, Norwegian alpine skier Aleksander Aamodt Kilde’s attention, who took to social media, stating, “She did it again.” Similarly, her fellow American skiers, Breezy Johnson, stated, “So proud of this lady!!! 2x slalom champ!!!!” followed by Lindsey Vonn, who wrote, “Huge congrats @mikaelashiffrin!!”

Shiffrin herself was taken aback by her achievement, stating, “Today I showed up for the skiing. I wanted to have two runs with really strong slalom skiing. Now, to be through that is a little bit challenging to process. In the end, today, showing up—that was the thing I wanted most. More than the medal. Now, to also get to have a medal is unbelievable.”

Well, Shiffrin’s slip-up meant no disrespect but was more a reminder that even the most decorated champions are just normal people.