Mikaela Shiffrin Enjoys the Perfect Homecoming, Cheering Her Favorite NFL Team After Major Copper Mountain Milestone

Mikaela Shiffrin added another milestone to her legendary career with her victory at Copper Mountain, continuing her dominance on snow. After the win, she revealed her obsession with the feeling of skiing from start to finish. But there’s one more thing that thrills her just as much, and that’s cheering for her favorite NFL team – the Denver Broncos.

Shiffrin cemented her GOAT status by winning her 104th FIS Ski World Cup. That’s also her 12th win on her home turf, Colorado. But to celebrate her win in the Copper Mountain women’s slalom, she tuned in to watch the battle between the Denver Broncos and the Washington Commanders on November 30. Shiffrin shared a picture of the celebration on her Instagram Story, with a half-eaten burger in her hand, and the television showing the live stream of the Broncos’ match.

In the caption, she wrote, “Burgers & @broncos to celebrate a biggg day 🥰.”

The celebration didn’t just stay in the realm of Instagram. As the Broncos secured a win over the Commanders with a score of 27-26, Shiffrin ensured to bring the celebration to X. She reposted a celebratory post by the Denver Broncos, showcasing a photo of Jahdae Barron being lifted. And the caption had a similar tone to that of the IG Story.

Shiffrin, on the X repost, quoted, “Let’s gooooo!! Perfect way to spend a Sunday night… @Broncos W + @SNFonNBC + a 🍔 at home with the fam.🥰”

Copper Mountain welcomed Shiffrin with the kind of electric atmosphere reserved only for hometown heroes. Fans lined the finish zone, waving flags and cheering long before she even stepped into the starting gate. Despite the jet lag and travel fatigue, she posted the fastest times in both runs and secured a ticket to the Olympics. And that came because of the support from her home crowd.

Weighing in on that win, Mikaela Shiffrin stated, “(A fourth Olympics) is pretty incredible. When you’re at the top of sport, some of these things, they become like an expectation. The world just expects it. `How excited are you to go to the Olympics?’ Technically, I haven’t qualified yet. But when I can say I’ve qualified, that’s a huge step, and we have to celebrate those moments.”

And to express her gratitude as a Coloradan, she stood up to support the Denver Broncos through social media. Of course, this isn’t the first time Shiffrin has expressed her support for the NFL team. She previously cheered them for clinching an NFL playoff spot earlier in January. And her support of her home teams extends beyond the NFL.

How does Mikaela Shiffrin support teams from Denver?

To show her support for her home teams, Shiffrin took a dive into the world of the National Women’s Soccer League as well. In May 2025, she became a co-owner of the Denver NWSL team, as they’re set to debut in 2026. Needless to say, the Olympic alpine skiing champion was pretty thrilled with her new role.

“I’m beyond thrilled to join the ownership group of Denver NWSL and support something so meaningful in the community I call home. The sport culture in Colorado is rich and deep, and—most notably—the growth of women’s sports is one of the most exciting movements in our culture today.”

She continued. “To be part of it, and to help bring professional women’s soccer to Colorado, is not only an incredible investment opportunity—but it is both an honor and a joy. Shout out to the city of Denver—I’m so excited to support the home team!”

Additionally, her support shone through when she decided to celebrate Mother’s Day with the Denver Nuggets. Yes, Mikaela Shiffrin took her mother, Eileen, to a game between the Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

And as her support for Denver’s teams continues to shine, Shiffrin’s Copper Mountain victory felt like the perfect homecoming. Celebrating with family, cheering on the Broncos, and embracing her Colorado roots, she blended triumph with hometown pride, closing a milestone weekend with the spirit that defines her.