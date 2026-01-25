Mikaela Shiffrin Opens Up With Emotional Words After Historic World Cup Victory

Mikaela Shiffrin became the happiest individual at the event with her dominant +1.67 seconds win in the final World Cup slalom before the Milano Cortina Olympic Games in Spindleruv Mlyn. While it was a legendary victory, the tournament was also the venue where her career began, and the weight of the moment was quite visible right after the race.

During the post-race interview, as seen on TNT Sports on X, the American skier held back her tears of joy, saying, “Yeah, I mean to be honest it just feels amazing to be here. I feel like when I was 15 years old like, I don’t know, I just love skiing. I just love skiing and that’s the best feeling to be here.” This performance was more than just another win in her already amazing career.

Back in March 2011, a young Mikaela Shiffrin stood tall against the challenging snow in Spindleruv Mlyn. “It’s like a dream really coming true here. I can’t explain it, but it’s something close to amazing. I’m just excited to be here,” the then-16-year-old skier said, who few years down the lane, became the best out there. But the debut wasn’t smooth.

The young racer missed her qualifying mark for the second run by merely 0.05 seconds. Now, at the same venue, she clinched her ninth career slalom Crystal Globe and claimed her 108th World Cup win overall and 71st in slalom. There’s another incredible statistic that showcases the prowess of the American in this category.

As per Olympic analyst Massimiliano Ambesi on X, her slalom podium tally has climbed to 97, which she has achieved across 126 races. It also features 112 top-10 finishes and 116 point finishes. However, the major goal for Shiffrin’s next season will be to look at that 100th podium. Furthermore, as this was her 108th World Cup title, she is quite close to Marit Bjørgen’s 114 titles.

Shiffrin’s fellow American skier Lindsey Vonn, who is in her second season after her comeback from retirement, is also charging toward a ninth downhill title. However, that achievement is only possible if she keeps racing following the Milano Cortina Olympic Games. And such victories give Shiffrin a huge boost to the challenge that she is about to face in the major event.

Mikaela Shiffrin is determined for the giant slalom

“Lock in this feeling,” said a motivated Mikaela Shiffrin following her 105th career World Cup at Courchevel. And those words became the motivation for her to look forward to something that has been her weak point for a long time. “I have some work I want to accomplish with (giant slalom). The super-G was such a positive step, so I want to get some training there too. But it’s time for a little bit of recovery as well after the last nine weeks,” she said.

Challenging giant slalom is a personal quest for her. In 2024, in Killington, she took part in the giant slalom, not knowing what was waiting for her. The crash had made her suffer from an almost three-inch puncture hole in her lower abdomen. And as it almost hit her colon, she needed surgery. But the main task was recovering from this, not only physically but also mentally.

“I’m mentally blocked in being able to get to the next level of pace and speed and putting power into the turns. And that kind of mental, psychological like PTSD-esque struggle is more than I anticipated,” she confessed, a few months after her crash.

But her goals seem to be on target. At the same event where she took her slalom win, for the first time in two years, Shiffrin earned a place on the giant slalom podium. While it was just a third-place finish, the achievement was a statement in itself, showcasing her determination.