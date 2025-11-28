Mikaela Shiffrin Shares Emotional Moment With Fans as Fiancé Ends 685-Day Ski Racing Hiatus

Essentials Inside The Story Mikaela Shiffrin graced the snowclad mountains on Thanksgiving not as a skiier, but as a cheerer.

Shiffrin's fiancé, a Norwegian skiier, took on the mountains after a 685-day hiatus for recovery after a horrifying crash.

The couple had a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving day.

Just a week ago, Mikaela Shiffrin reminded the world why she stands among the greatest, conquering the snow-capped slopes of Gurgl, Austria, to claim a historic 103rd World Cup victory. Earlier this month, she had already dominated the Levi World Cup Slalom in Finland. Now, riding a wave of back-to-back triumphs and preparing for her home-state return this Saturday, Shiffrin paused for a raw, emotional moment as her fiancé Aleksander Aamodt Kilde finally stepped back into the spotlight after 685 agonising days away.

For two years, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde manifested his return to the skiing world after the Norwegian star faced a life-threatening crash in early January. Last year, on his final run down the Wengen course, Aleksander crashed so hard that it led to serious injuries to his lower right leg and left shoulder. He had to undergo surgery, but during his recovery process, the star acquired sepsis, which delayed his comeback.

However, all of that is in the past now. On the first day of World Cup racing at the Copper Cup, on Thanksgiving Day, Kilde made his comeback.

“And honestly, the feeling that I had when I was skiing, it was amazing. I had the best time I’ve had in so, so long.” Skiing after two years of inactivity, the skiing sensation tied with Ski and Snowboard Club Vail alumnus Kyle Negomir for 24th place.

In a rare dead heat, both racers blazed through the 531-meter super-G layout in exactly 1:08.95. His completing the race after such a hellish stretch left Mikaela Shiffrin visibly emotional. As he crossed the finish line, he lifted his hand toward the American sensation, who was already in tears watching her love finally make his return. Moments later, the two met and shared a heartfelt embrace.

That’s not all. Shiffrin was extremely proud of his soon-to-be husband as she took to her Threads handle to add several snapshots of them together on the now-capped mountains with a caption that read, “Thankful.”

Marco Odermatt stormed to victory, leaving his old rival 1.25 seconds behind in a dominant display. However, being just seconds away from the victory is in itself a big thing for the Norwegian star.

“I was under control. I could ski the way I wanted to — of course, not as fast as I want to, but that’s going to come later, hopefully. But being 1.2 behind is a win for me today. Actually, just being on the start was a win for me today.”

As he finally returned to the world of skiing, he admitted that for two years, all he had manifested was this very moment. Back on the snow again, he thanked Mikaela Shiffrin for the unwavering support that made his comeback possible.

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde on Mikaela Shiffrin’s support

In blue jeans, Adidas moon boots, and her Team USA jacket, Mikaela Shiffrin carefully navigated through her fans as officials guided her towards the finish line area, where she witnessed her fiancé completing his race after a two-year hiatus. Shiffrin’s mother, who was there, embraced her in a warm hug, her hands clasped, eyes fixed on the course, while her fiancé’s name echoed over the loudspeakers.

Warm hugs, a full heart, and a sense of achievement washed over both Kilde and Shiffrin. When asked about his comeback, the Norwegian was clear: without his fiancée’s support, he wouldn’t be here.

“She has supported me from day one. Not only personally, but also as an athlete. I’m glad that I can share so much with her. The support I’ve gotten from her has been insane. I love her.”

After the confession, Mikaela Shiffrin opened up about Aleksander Aamodt Kilde finishing 24th after years.

“It was very special that I was able to be there for his comeback. I’m very proud of him.”

With his comeback finally complete, the skiing sensation now shifts his focus to a packed World Cup season ahead, one that promises speed, suspense, and plenty of storylines waiting to unfold.