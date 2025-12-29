Mikaela Shiffrin Sounds Alarm Over Skiing Conditions After Record 106th Slalom Win: “It Was Very Scary”

Mikaela Shiffrin extended her remarkable and unparalleled dominance in women’s alpine skiing, clinching her 106th career World Cup victory with an impressive comeback during a night slalom in Semmering, Austria. She overcame an initial deficit to clinch victory by a slender margin of 0.09 seconds against Switzerland’s Camille Rast, achieving her sixth consecutive win in slalom and maintaining an impeccable record of five wins from five starts in the discipline this season.

However, as she stood in the finish area clutching yet another trophy, the most decorated skier in history displayed an unmistakable look of deep frustration, her victory clouded by a race she felt had ventured into dangerous territory. “The conversation I had with a lot of the athletes is that it was very scary to ski, especially on the first run. That’s a pity because the sport is beautiful and we want to share that with people,” Shiffrin remarked after the race, according to NBC Olympics.

The American skier further added, “We don’t want to show the top seven going and then the course blowing apart. I think we can learn from it and move forward as a unit, with the teams, with FIS, with all the governing bodies. I would just hope that that’s the case.” Her unwavering competitive spirit was evident in the triumph, which took place on a Panorama course that quickly deteriorated in the warm midday heat.

Despite the organizers’ efforts to inject water and salt to solidify the surface, the snow began to crumble, resulting in deep holes as the initial run unfolded. The statistics revealed a troubling portrait of the disorder. Of the 79 athletes who commenced the opening run, only 40 managed to finish, resulting in an attrition rate approaching 50%.

This marks the highest dropout rate seen in a World Cup event in decades. A skier could conclude almost six seconds adrift of the frontrunner and still secure a place in the second run, underscoring that endurance, rather than speed, had emerged as the primary goal.

The delicate interplay between spectacle and safety is central to modern alpine skiing, a discipline that constantly navigates the wonder of human potential alongside the harsh realities of ice and speed. However, Shiffrin maintained her impressive form in the slalom category, as she had pledged after securing her 105th World Cup victory.

Mikaela Shiffrin had more goals than just winning

“Lock in this feeling,” were among the initial words spoken by Mikaela Shiffrin following her remarkable achievement of securing a 105th World Cup victory under the dazzling floodlights of a French alpine night at Courchevel. Yet, her remarks did not dwell on the challenges she had faced throughout the season or in the past; instead, they highlighted the hopeful possibilities that await.

The American skier remarked, “I have some work I want to accomplish with (giant slalom). The super-G was such a positive step, so I want to get some training there too. But it’s time for a little bit of recovery as well after the last nine weeks.” Last season, Shiffrin endured a serious injury after a fall during a giant slalom event in Killington, Vermont.

She suffered a significant puncture wound measuring nearly three inches in her lower abdomen, dangerously near her colon, and needed surgical intervention. She encountered considerable obstacles in her physical recovery, resulting in a thorough reconstruction of her core muscles from the very foundation.

As the Winter Olympics approach, the American skier is embracing the challenge of other disciplines, including the giant slalom, eager to push her abilities to the fullest.