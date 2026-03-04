Mikaela Shiffrin Takes a Jab at Pat McAfee Show Over Olympics Gold Talk

There is a specific kind of chaos that Mikaela Shiffrin brings to any interview that she is a part of. Just hours after securing her third career Olympic gold medal with a dominant victory in the women’s slalom in Cortina, the 30-year-old appeared on the Today show, visibly overwhelmed and dropping an F-bomb on national TV. And fresh off that post-espresso-martini incident, she has found herself a new target.

Following a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Shiffrin took to X to deliver a hilarious review that perfectly encapsulates her unhinged self, stating, “Omg you guys…I just went on the Pat McAfee Show live and told them they yapped a lot (I didn’t even have an espresso martini)…but I also didn’t say ‘f***.'”

For one of the best alpine skiers to ever exist, her words are far from those of often PR-trained athletes. She has carried the weight of a sport on her shoulders since her teenage years and is known for being the voice that is unfiltered. Indeed, despite the success in the World Cup circuit, this liberty that Shiffrin feels follows years of pressure.

Clarifying that her take was just humor, she replied to her own social media post, stating, “And, in all seriousness—that was awesome. Thank you, Pat McAfee.”

Back in Beijing, the American was a favorite to win not one but multiple gold medals in six events she participated in. The results? It was the exact opposite, as she didn’t even medal in a single competition. And coming to the 25th edition of the Winter Games, she had a lot of hope. However, it was a slow ride to glory.

Mikaela Shiffrin missed out on the podium in the team combined event, and then in the giant slalom, she was nowhere near the medals when she placed 11th. However, in the women’s slalom, an event that she has mastered over the years, the 30-year-old had a 1.5-second lead over silver medalist Camille Rest. With a time of 1:39.10, Shiffrin made a clear statement of her return to the Olympic crown.

And the celebrations that followed were clearly evident on national TV, where many fans got to see the athlete’s inner emotions.

Mikaela Shiffrin clarified herself after the Today show slip-up

The gold medal in women’s slalom served as more than just a piece of metal for Mikaela Shiffrin. It became the result of all the sacrifices that she had made over the years to get back on the top step of the podium at the sport’s grandest stage.

Following the achievement, the next day, she appeared on the Today show and discussed a moment she shared with her late father, Jeff. Well, emotions got the best of Shiffrin, who said, “There’s definitely been a spiritual journey I’ve been on the last year. I just, I don’t know, I took a moment and I said…f***ing…S—!…Oh my God, I’m so sorry.”

As the American skier gasped, hosts Hoda Kotb, Carson Daly, and Craig Melvin lightened the moment with laughter, with even Kotb saying, “We got you! We’ll pay the fine,” pointing to the FCC broadcasting rules. Melvin also chimed in, stating, “We know what you meant. We know what you meant. You’re wearing gold! It’s okay. It’s okay. She’s just like us!”

Clarifying this particular slip-up moment on national TV, she opened up to Kylie Kelce, stating, “I am not going to lie, winning an Olympic gold medal, having your first espresso martini, and then doing morning talk shows the next morning is a tough combination and usually leads to swearing on national live television.”

The main culprit here was the mix of espresso martinis and the years of pressure moments and sacrifices that were bottled up and finally released after the gold medal glory. But that exact moment made her more human.